Unconfirmed reports of Badshah's marriage to Isha Rikhi surface
Dubai: Indian rapper Badshah may have quietly married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, if social media frenzy over an alleged wedding portrait is to be believed.
The rumours gained momentum after several photos and videos, believed to be from a private wedding ceremony, surfaced online, showing the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire. Badshah was seen in brown groom gear, while the bride wore a traditional red tunic and jewels.
The speculation intensified when Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared clips of the event on Instagram.
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In one video, the pair can be seen exchanging garlands in front of a small gathering of family and close friends. Her caption, “God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️,” led many fans to assume the ceremony was genuine.
The visuals appear to show rituals commonly associated with Hindu weddings, including pheras, and Isha is seen wearing sindoor, a traditional symbol of marriage. Their smiles and poses together have further fueled speculation that a private wedding may have taken place.
Despite the widespread attention, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has publicly confirmed the marriage. In the age of AI-doctored images, photographs and videos alone cannot verify a legal wedding without acknowledgment from the individuals involved or official documentation.
Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, whom he met online. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017. They separated in 2020, with Jasmine now residing in London with their child. This history has added context to the current speculation about the rapper’s personal life.
Reports of Badshah and Isha Rikhi dating first emerged in 2022. According to reports, the pair met through mutual friends at a social gathering and bonded over shared interests in music and films. Isha made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De before stepping into Bollywood with Nawabzaade, gaining wider recognition. Over the years, they have largely kept their relationship private, making the recent rumours even more intriguing.
While the photos and videos circulating online suggest a private ceremony may have taken place, the alleged wedding remains unverified until confirmed by the couple themselves.