Reports of Badshah and Isha Rikhi dating first emerged in 2022. According to reports, the pair met through mutual friends at a social gathering and bonded over shared interests in music and films. Isha made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De before stepping into Bollywood with Nawabzaade, gaining wider recognition. Over the years, they have largely kept their relationship private, making the recent rumours even more intriguing.