Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan acquitted of sexual assault

Judge cites reasonable doubt in case against Somali-Canadian rapper
Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan, whose megahit Wavin' Flag became an anthem for the 2010 football World Cup, was acquitted of sexual assault charges by a Quebec City court on Wednesday, the CBC reported.
The 48-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keinan Abdi Warsame, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in a hotel room in 2010 when he was in the Canadian city for a music festival.
The alleged victim filed a complaint with police in May 2022.
Canada's public broadcaster reported that the judge raised questions about the artist's version of events but ultimately said there was not enough evidence to convict him beyond a reasonable doubt.
Her full decision should be made public on Thursday.
Born in 1978 in Mogadishu, the rapper, who fled the war-wracked Horn of Africa country at the age of 13, grew up in Toronto, turning to rap to learn English.
His criticism of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in 1999 brought him to the attention of Senegalese star Youssou N'Dour, who invited him to contribute to an album, effectively launching his musical career.
An anthem about Somalia overcoming its struggles, Wavin' Flag was released in 2009 on K'naan's album Troubadour.
It was remade as a charity single following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, featuring a variety of Canadian artists, including Justin Bieber and Drake.
Coca-Cola used a more celebratory version of the song throughout the 2010 World Cup, hosted by South Africa.