Salman Khan returns tonight but the official Bigg Boss 20 contestant list is still missing
Dubai: Bigg Boss returns for its 20th Hindi season tonight, and for once the biggest talking point is not the format twist or the set. It is the fact that, hours before the grand premiere, the broadcaster still has not published a contestant list.
That has left the field wide open. Trade sites, leak accounts and entertainment aggregators have each run their own versions over the past three weeks, and the names have shifted so often that some outlets are now on their third "final" line-up. Here is where things actually stand, what is verified, what is reported, and what quietly disappeared.
Bigg Boss 20 premieres on 6 September 2026 with Salman Khan returning as host, airing on Colors TV at 10.30pm, Monday to Sunday. Those are Indian timings. For viewers in the UAE, that is 9pm on Colors TV.
The list of confirmed contestants is short. Isha Rikhi, Kanika Mann and Yung Dsa are among the names confirmed for the show, though Colors TV and JioHotstar have not released a complete official contestant list ahead of the premiere.
Rikhi is the one carrying the most pre-season attention. The Punjabi actor, known for Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky, has been making headlines for her recent separation from rapper Badshah. Mann arrives with a solid television following behind her, having gained fame as Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.
Beyond those three, a cluster of names has appeared consistently enough across multiple reported lists to look fairly solid. The rumoured contestants list includes Mary Kom, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Faisal Khan, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh, Geeta Basra, Khushi Dubey, Showik Chakraborty, Rohed Khan and Riti Tiwari.
Mary Kom, The Olympic medal-winning boxer, known for her discipline and never-give-up attitude, would bring a completely different energy to the house and add a strong sporting presence to the season.
Arishfa Khan, a creator and former child actor, is reported to have around 29 million Instagram followers. Tanwar, meanwhile, just had another reality win. Better known as Gullu, he won MTV Roadies: Double Cross, and his Bigg Boss entry follows soon after that victory.
Bhojpuri cinema gets its representation through Amrapali Dubey, and the Panchayat connection arrives via Aasif Khan. Actor Faissal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan, closes out the 18-member reported list. Aman Gandhi rounds out the television side, having debuted on D4 - Get Up and Dance before appearing in Parineetii and Bhagya Lakshmi.
Two names sit in their own category. Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill have both been linked to the show after appearing in Fans Ka Faisla, and their entry remains subject to the final announcement. Makers have reportedly introduced a twist involving the pair.
Ahir's participation carries its own subplot. She recently made headlines for her involvement in the student protests, and despite initial reluctance over the show's controversial image, eventually decided to join.
Rewind to late August and the reported line-up looked completely different. Rajat Bedi, Niti Taylor, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chanchlani, Zayn Saifi and Aryan Kelvin were all surfacing in media speculation. Several of those names were published as confirmed, with the caveat that no official list had been released.
None of the six appears on this week's lists.
A few others sit in the maybe pile. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and Nitish Rajput have both been named in some reports and left out of others. Gaming streamer Tanmay Singh, better known as Scout, is another.
Set details have leaked ahead of the premiere, and the design leans theatrical. Reports describe a shark pool, gorilla and pink panther elements, and a mystery Room 20 tied to the milestone season.