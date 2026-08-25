Rhiya Ahir, the girl who stopped a police van, could enter Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan returns on September 6 as two contestants go head-to-head for a house spot
Dubai: Bigg Boss is back for its landmark twentieth season, and before a single episode has aired, it has already handed power to the viewers.
Salman Khan returns as host when the show premieres on 6 September 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, and this year fans are being asked to pick one of two names to fill a spot in the house before the premiere even begins.
Salman Khan has revived the Fans Ka Faisla concept introduced last season, where viewers vote to decide which of two candidates enters the house. Last year, the choice was between content creator Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. Mridul won the public vote and entered on premiere night. Shehbaz followed as a wildcard in week three.
This year, the two names are Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. Voting is open on the JioHotstar app and closes on 2 September at 11.59pm. The winner will be announced during the Grand Premiere on 6 September, when Salman Khan will welcome the audience's chosen contestant into the house.
Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model who became one of the most recognisable faces of the CJP protests in July 2026, when she was photographed standing with her arms spread wide in the rain, blocking a police van carrying detained student protesters near Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
She was walking towards Shivaji Park at around 4.30pm when she noticed the vehicle filled with detained demonstrators and stepped in front of it. Sharing footage of the incident on Instagram, she wrote: "Bacchon ko bhar toh liya, ab kahan jaaoge?" (You may have filled the van with the students, but where will you go now?)
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Ahir was clear about where she felt the focus should lie. "I'm simply just the girl in front of the van," she said. "I'm just a voice, a little helping hand who lent her voice in this beautiful, big movement."
She added: "The real face of this protest is not me. It's the students. Let's not get sidetracked by all this."
When Gulf News asked about her becoming the defining image of Indian youth-led protests: despite being everywhere, she had no desire to become their face. "The students who lost their lives are the face of the movement. We should not deflect from the students," she said.
Beyond the protest footage, has appeared in several music videos including the recent Dilbara, and runs her own business. She founded Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans.
Love Gill is a Punjabi model and actress best known for her role in the television series Tu Patang Main Dor. Her film credits include Haterz, Shakkar Paare, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na, Furlow and Hanji Kaun? Speaking about the fan vote, she said: "To have my entry into the house decided directly by the viewers is the ultimate Extra Jeevan Daan for my journey before the show even kicks off."
This year's edition reportedly follows an Old vs New theme, meaning the show will feature not only fresh celebrity contestants but also some former contestants in the mix. The season introduces a twist Salman has called Extra Jeevan Daan, which is expected to give contestants a second chance or an additional life in the game.
"The game in Bigg Boss changes every year. This time, it's not just the game that's changing, but the way it is played as well," Salman said in the trailer. "Jeevan Daan isn't as straightforward as it sounds. As for the rest, you'll find out once inside the house."
The landmark edition is also bringing major behind-the-scenes changes. Set designers Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud Kumar will not return this year. Instead, art directors Kanchan and Rupali, who previously designed the set for the reality show The 50, have taken over.
Production company Banijay Asia also plans to launch all six regional language editions of Bigg Boss simultaneously during this festive period.
No official contestant list has been confirmed, but Jennifer Winget, Rajat Bedi, Ashish Chanchlani, Zayn Saifi and Niti Taylor are among the reported confirmed names. Anjali Arora and Geeta Basra are reportedly almost confirmed, while Jannat Zubair has declined the offer. Faisal Shaikh has publicly denied being in talks but is reportedly still in discussions with the makers.
The makers are reportedly showing greater interest in television faces this season rather than relying heavily on influencers, potentially giving Bigg Boss 20 a more television-centric lineup.
Bigg Boss 20 premieres on 6 September at 9pm on JioHotstar, followed by a repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10.30pm.