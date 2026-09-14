Salman Khan addresses Bigg Boss 20 line-up backlash, calls hosting contestants a ‘privilege’ in sarcastic dig

Salman defends unconventional line-up, credits chaos for show’s entertainment
The Bigg Boss 20 contestant line-up has faced mixed reactions since the season premiered, with some viewers pointing to a lack of familiar faces in the house. Host Salman Khan addressed the chatter during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, in a conversation with actor Amrapali Dubey.
Salman asked Amrapali if she felt anything was missing from the Bigg Boss 20 house. After she said no, he explained that even a carefully considered contestant selection can have its shortcomings. "We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two difficult people in our house."
Salman also told the contestants that hosting them was a privilege, before listing some of the things that contribute to the show's drama and entertainment. In a sarcastic tone, he said:
"Because of your prayers, your contribution, your violations of the rules, your misbehaviour, your emotions and the tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make me proud."
This season brings together actors, singers, digital creators, and personalities from various fields. The line-up includes actors Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi, and Amrapali Dubey; singers Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, and Yung DSA; YouTuber ScoutOP; content creator Arishfa Khan; and sportsperson Mary Kom.
While the casting has drawn some criticism, the first week has also sparked plenty of discussion around the contestants and their interactions inside the house.
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants entering the house. This season introduced a new twist: contestants have two lives, which can shield them from nominations.
During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Uditi Singh lost one of her lives after receiving the fewest viewer votes. Kanika Mann also lost her vardaan this week, after house captain Yung DSA chose to take it from her.