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Salman Khan says he's been targeted by fake AI videos, wants the creators jailed: 'What kind of people are they?'

Actor warns AI deepfakes are ‘very scary’, calls for strict social media laws

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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He argued that the bullying and eve-teasing people once faced in person have now moved online as trolling. Those who post and create content, he said, must answer for it.
He argued that the bullying and eve-teasing people once faced in person have now moved online as trolling. Those who post and create content, he said, must answer for it.

Salman Khan has been at the receiving end of manipulated AI content, and he isn't taking it lightly. On Bigg Boss 20, days after his sharp words against online trolls, the star turned his attention to a newer danger: fabricated videos and cloned voices spreading on social media. He said anyone who knowingly creates such clips should face the law.

'Even I am there in the AI video'

The host argued that the bullying and eve-teasing people once faced in person have now moved online as trolling. Those who post and create content, he said, must answer for it.

Explaining how easily technology can be misused, Salman said, "Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing. You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke (They abuse someone. Do you know what they're doing? They're making AI videos of so many people), and even I am there in the AI video."

'Those kinds of people should be put behind bars'

Salman drew a line between viewers who share a fake clip without realising it and those who make one on purpose. He said, "Now, people who don't know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi. There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media (Until one or two of them go to prison, this will not stop)."

Concern for those without a celebrity's reach

The actor also noted that fame gives stars an advantage when they are targeted. Celebrities can go to the cyber cell and trace who made a video, he said, but ordinary people often lack that access and support. For them and their families, he added, the fallout from such content can be serious.

His comments came during a segment in which he called out Bigg Boss 20 contestants for remarks they had made about each other's looks inside the house.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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