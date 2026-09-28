Salman Khan says he's been targeted by fake AI videos, wants the creators jailed: 'What kind of people are they?'

Salman drew a line between viewers who share a fake clip without realising it and those who make one on purpose. He said, "Now, people who don't know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi. There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media (Until one or two of them go to prison, this will not stop)."