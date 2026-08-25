Kazi's manager said he treated him like a younger brother and covered his medical care
Dubai: Salman Khan has personally stepped in to help his longtime body double Parvez Kazi after he fell unwell and underwent a minor heart procedure earlier this month, India Today has reported exclusively.
The health scare occurred on 6 August, when Kazi was at home and began feeling unwell. He was taken to hospital, where he underwent a minor surgery. Salman took personal charge of the situation and ensured his treatment was covered.
Speaking exclusively to India Today, Kazi's manager Piyush clarified that contrary to earlier reports, Parvez did not suffer a heart attack and did not fall ill on set. He initially felt unwell at home, went for a medical check-up, and was admitted to hospital after a series of tests.
Salman stepped in immediately after learning of Kazi's condition, handling everything including the medical care.
"Salman sir treats Parvez sir like a younger brother and helped immediately," Piyush told India Today, adding that Kazi is now "absolutely fine" and has been advised to rest for a few days before returning to work.
Kazi, Piyush said, is extremely grateful to the actor for taking charge the moment he heard about the health scare.
Salman is in the middle of an extensive six-week Mumbai schedule for his upcoming action entertainer with Nayanthara, reportedly titled Monster. Three major action set-pieces are planned during the schedule, with director Vamshi Paidipally having recreated an Afghan village at Prime Focus Studio in Film City, Goregaon. A Korean action team is also involved in designing the film's stunts.
Kazi's health scare had initially prompted reports that Salman would take on a larger share of the action sequences himself while his double recovered. The stunt schedule has also reportedly been reorganised with additional safety measures. With Kazi now doing well, he is expected to return to set shortly.
Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, Monster is Salman's first collaboration with the producer and is expected to release on Eid 2027.
Parvez Kazi has been Salman's body double for several years, working with him on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. His resemblance to Salman has made him a familiar face among fans, with pictures of the two together from film sets regularly going viral.
In an earlier interview with the Times of India, Kazi had spoken about his equation with the actor, describing how Salman treats him like a younger brother, a sentiment his manager echoed this week. His work as a body double involves standing in while lighting is set up, appearing in long shots and back-facing shots, and stepping in for certain action portions.
Separately, Salman's war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace may not make it to theatres this year. According to reports, the film's release could be pushed to 2027 as the makers continue to address concerns reportedly raised by the Ministry of Defence over certain portions of the story, including references to China.
The film was initially announced as Battle of Galwan before being retitled. Director Kabir Khan Lakhia had previously told Hindustan Times that the title change was part of the creative process and not a last-minute decision. The film features Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles, and an official release date announcement is still awaited.