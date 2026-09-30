Mohammed Parvez stopped mid-delivery to tackle a damaged irrigation pipe
Dubai: A delivery rider who interrupted his work route to tackle a leaking irrigation pipe that was flooding a busy Dubai Road has been honoured by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai for his initiative and sense of civic responsibility.
Mohammed Parvez, a Deliveroo rider, was heading to complete a customer order when he noticed traffic building up around water flowing across the roadway.
Instead of riding past, he stopped to investigate and discovered a damaged landscape irrigation pipe sending large amounts of water onto the street, creating disruption for motorists and posing a potential safety risk.
Although dealing with infrastructure faults falls far outside his duties as a delivery rider, Parvez chose to act. He pulled over and worked to stop the leak, determined to prevent further inconvenience to road users.
“I didn’t give up,” Parvez said. “I said, ‘No, I have to stop it.’”
His efforts were filmed by social media influencer Mr Hamad, whose video quickly gained traction online and drew widespread praise from residents. Many commended the rider for stepping in to help despite having no obligation to do so.
The footage soon caught the attention of GDRFA Dubai, which invited Parvez to its headquarters to recognise his actions.
Parvez said he was initially nervous when he received the call, unsure why he had been contacted by the authority.
The surprise turned into a moment of pride when officials presented him with a certificate of appreciation and a commemorative gift in recognition of his contribution to public safety and community service.
GDRFA Dubai said Parvez was honoured for taking the initiative to repair a damaged irrigation pipe on one of Dubai's streets, describing it as a simple act that made a meaningful difference.
The authority said the gesture reflected a strong sense of responsibility and demonstrated how individual actions can positively impact the wider community.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, will also meet Parvez in his office to personally recognise his initiative and contribution to community safety.
Speaking after receiving the recognition, Parvez thanked Dubai residents and authorities for their support.
“I received so much love and appreciation. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you, Dubai,” he said.
The incident has resonated widely online, with many residents praising Parvez for choosing to stop and help while carrying out his daily work — a small act that prevented a larger problem and earned citywide recognition.