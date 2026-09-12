Arabian Travel Market 2026: GDRFA Dubai to showcase biometric travel, flexible visas

Five-year tourist visa and ALSAADA benefits among key services on display
Dubai: Visitors to Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 will get a closer look at how Dubai is using biometric technology, flexible visa schemes and digital services to streamline the travel experience from arrival to departure.
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) will showcase an integrated ecosystem of travel and immigration services at the four-day exhibition, which runs from September 14 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Among the key initiatives on display are the Red Carpet biometric passenger clearance service, the Click and Travel mobile passport control system, the UAE's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, a 60-day entry visa for eligible travellers, and the ALSAADA Card programme that offers discounts and benefits across multiple sectors.
The participation forms part of GDRFA Dubai's efforts to facilitate mobility, expand travel options to the UAE and enhance the passenger journey while reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global destination for tourism, business and residency.
Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqaiti, Assistant Director General for Airports at GDRFA Dubai, said the exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase solutions designed to simplify every stage of the visitor journey.
"In collaboration with our partners, we continue to develop faster and more flexible services and provide options tailored to travellers' needs. This reflects Dubai's readiness and ability to deliver a seamless, safe and integrated travel experience while supporting the growth and sustainability of the tourism sector," he said.
A major highlight at the stand is the Red Carpet service, which uses biometric verification technology to identify passengers and complete passport control procedures without requiring them to repeatedly present travel documents. The system is designed to speed up processing, improve operational efficiency and deliver a smoother airport experience.
GDRFA Dubai will also present Click and Travel, a service that allows passport control officers to complete entry and departure procedures using mobile devices during peak travel periods and emergencies. The system combines biometric technology, automated pre-screening of passenger data and secure connectivity with relevant systems to support faster processing and smoother passenger flow across Dubai airports.
Visitors to the stand can learn more about the UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, which allows travellers to visit the country multiple times without the need for a sponsor or host. The visa offers greater flexibility for frequent visitors and those planning repeat trips to the UAE, subject to approved regulations and conditions.
GDRFA Dubai will also highlight the 60-day entry visa available to nationals of certain countries residing abroad. The service provides eligible travellers with a convenient and flexible option to visit the UAE, in line with applicable requirements and entry conditions.
The Events and Quality of Life Department is showcasing the ALSAADA Card, which gives tourists arriving through Dubai’s ports access to exclusive offers and discounts through a wide network of partners across tourism, travel, dining, retail, health and beauty, vehicle services, and other sectors.
Visitors can also learn how to activate the ALSAADA app using their passport details and explore a range of offers available throughout their stay in Dubai, adding value to their travel experience from arrival to departure.
Throughout the exhibition, visitors can meet specialised teams, learn more about the card’s benefits and how to use it, and receive answers to enquiries from members of the public as well as representatives of tourism and travel companies.
GDRFA Dubai’s stand will welcome visitors daily from 10am to 6pm.