Arabian Travel Market 2026: GDRFA Dubai to showcase biometric travel, flexible visas

GDRFA Dubai will also present Click and Travel, a service that allows passport control officers to complete entry and departure procedures using mobile devices during peak travel periods and emergencies. The system combines biometric technology, automated pre-screening of passenger data and secure connectivity with relevant systems to support faster processing and smoother passenger flow across Dubai airports.

A major highlight at the stand is the Red Carpet service, which uses biometric verification technology to identify passengers and complete passport control procedures without requiring them to repeatedly present travel documents. The system is designed to speed up processing, improve operational efficiency and deliver a smoother airport experience.

"In collaboration with our partners, we continue to develop faster and more flexible services and provide options tailored to travellers' needs. This reflects Dubai's readiness and ability to deliver a seamless, safe and integrated travel experience while supporting the growth and sustainability of the tourism sector," he said.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors can meet specialised teams, learn more about the card’s benefits and how to use it, and receive answers to enquiries from members of the public as well as representatives of tourism and travel companies.

Visitors can also learn how to activate the ALSAADA app using their passport details and explore a range of offers available throughout their stay in Dubai, adding value to their travel experience from arrival to departure.

The Events and Quality of Life Department is showcasing the ALSAADA Card, which gives tourists arriving through Dubai’s ports access to exclusive offers and discounts through a wide network of partners across tourism, travel, dining, retail, health and beauty, vehicle services, and other sectors.

GDRFA Dubai will also highlight the 60-day entry visa available to nationals of certain countries residing abroad. The service provides eligible travellers with a convenient and flexible option to visit the UAE, in line with applicable requirements and entry conditions.

Visitors to the stand can learn more about the UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, which allows travellers to visit the country multiple times without the need for a sponsor or host. The visa offers greater flexibility for frequent visitors and those planning repeat trips to the UAE, subject to approved regulations and conditions.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.