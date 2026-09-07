New system uses biometrics and facial recognition to process passengers in 12-15 seconds
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has officially launched its “Click and Travel” service, allowing passport officers to complete passengers’ entry and departure procedures using mobile devices and process each transaction in approximately 12 to 15 seconds.
The announcement was made during a press conference held at Dubai International Airport on Monday, attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director General for Airport Affairs in addition to senior officials.
The new service is designed to accelerate immigration procedures and improve the efficiency of passenger processing, particularly during peak travel periods, periods of congestion and emergencies.
GDRFA Dubai said the service combines biometric fingerprint technology, facial recognition and electronic passport reading, along with automated pre-screening and instant access to passenger information through a secure communications network.
The technology enables passport officers to complete a passenger’s immigration transaction within 12 to 15 seconds, helping reduce waiting times and improve the overall airport experience.
During its pilot phase, “Click and Travel” processed the immigration procedures of 31,373 passengers between its experimental launch in May 2026 and the end of August.
The pilot phase was used to test the service’s efficiency and prepare for its wider deployment across the different terminals of Dubai’s airports.
Unlike traditional immigration processing, the mobile system allows passport officers to move through airport halls and process passengers away from fixed counters.
This provides greater flexibility for airport teams to manage passenger movements and regulate passenger flows, particularly during periods of high demand.
The project went through several stages of development. The first pilot phase began in October 2025, when the service was activated for passengers at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.
In May 2026, the second pilot phase expanded the service to all passenger categories across Dubai’s airport terminals.
Following the successful pilot and expansion phases, GDRFA Dubai announced the service’s official launch on September 7, 2026.
The “Click and Travel” service is available to UAE citizens, residents, GCC nationals and visitors, supporting Dubai’s efforts to expand the use of smart solutions and advanced technologies across its airports.
The initiative reflects Dubai’s continued focus on using digital and biometric technologies to streamline government procedures, improve operational efficiency and enhance the passenger experience.
The mobile service also gives immigration teams greater operational flexibility, enabling them to respond quickly to changes in passenger volumes and manage congestion more effectively during peak periods and emergencies.