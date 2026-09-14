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Watch: Emirati traveller gets new passport in just 8 minutes at Dubai airport

Traveller had only a month left on his passport before a trip requiring 6 months’ validity

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Watch: Emirati traveller gets new passport in just 8 minutes at Dubai airport
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Dubai: Eight minutes stood between one Emirati traveller and a new passport after he reportedly discovered shortly before a planned trip that his existing document did not have enough validity remaining for travel.

The Emirati citizen said in a viral video that he was due to travel the following day when he realised his passport had only about one month left before expiry. His destination required the document to remain valid for at least six months.

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After being told that the fastest option was the passport renewal service at Dubai International Airport, he went to the airport expecting the process to take about 10 minutes.

It took literally eight.

“I was told there was nothing faster than Dubai airport and that it would take 10 minutes,” he said in the video. “But I was surprised that it took even less, eight minutes, not 10.”

He went on to express his pride in the UAE and thank those responsible for providing the service, praising the efficiency of the authorities and Dubai airport.

Earlier last year, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security expanded passport renewal options for Emirati citizens.

Under a decision that took effect on August 18, 2025, UAE citizens became eligible to renew their passports when one year or less remained before expiry. Previously, renewal was generally available when six months or less remained.

The decision aimed to provide more proactive government services and reduce the risk of travellers discovering close to departure that their passports did not meet validity requirements imposed by some destinations.

The episode comes while the UAE passport continues to rank among the world’s strongest.

The UAE retained first place in the 2026 Passport Index compiled by Arton Capital, based on the level of travel access available to its holders.

According to the index figures, Emirati passport holders can travel to 138 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance and receive a visa on arrival in another 44. Only 16 destinations require a visa before travel, giving the passport an overall mobility score of 182.

France and Spain shared second place in the ranking, while a group of countries including Singapore, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and Switzerland ranked third.

The index assesses passports through what it calls a global mobility score, measuring access to 199 destinations and taking into account visa-free entry, visas on arrival and electronic travel authorisations or e-visas issued within three working days.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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