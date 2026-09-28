UAE travellers urged to verify visas and ETAs before UK-Ireland ferry trips
Passengers travelling by ferry between the UK and Ireland must now carry a passport, as new documentation requirements take effect from Monday, September 28.
The change affects passengers travelling on key ferry routes between Britain and the Republic of Ireland, including Dublin-Holyhead and Rosslare-Pembroke.
For UAE travellers, the new rule is particularly relevant to those planning to combine a trip to the Republic of Ireland with travel to Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK.
Irish Ferries said all passengers travelling on the affected routes, including British and Irish citizens, must present a valid passport at check-in.
Driving licences, national identity cards and other forms of photo ID are no longer accepted on these routes.
Stena Line has also confirmed that passengers departing from Dublin, Holyhead, Fishguard or Rosslare must present a valid passport.
The requirement applies regardless of age or nationality. Passport cards are accepted by both operators.
Bus passes, work ID cards and student cards cannot be used instead of a passport.
Irish Ferries said the passport requirement has been introduced to comply with UK Border Force requirements relating to the accuracy and integrity of passenger data before boarding.
Stena Line has also said the change is being made to meet UK Border Force requirements on passenger information.
Irish Ferries' new passport requirement applies to:
Dublin-Holyhead, in both directions
Rosslare-Pembroke, in both directions
Stena Line's requirement applies to passengers travelling through:
Dublin
Holyhead
Fishguard
Rosslare
Passengers should check their operator's latest documentation requirements before travelling.
UAE citizens travelling to the Republic of Ireland for a tourist visit do not need an Irish visa. Their passport should be valid for the duration of their stay.
Visitors may be asked to provide evidence of onward travel and/or proof that they can support themselves during their visit.
However, if a UAE citizen travels onwards from Ireland to Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, they need a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) along with a valid passport.
For UAE residents who are not UAE citizens, Irish visa requirements depend on the nationality of the passport they hold.
Indian, Pakistani and Philippine passport holders may require an Irish visa to visit Ireland, depending on their circumstances. Travellers should check the latest requirements before departure. A UK ETA does not replace an Irish visa.
Travellers continuing from Ireland to Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK should separately check UK visa or ETA requirements based on their nationality and immigration status.
Before leaving the UAE, travellers should:
Check that their passport is valid.
Check whether they need an Irish visa based on their nationality.
Check whether they need a UK visa or ETA if their itinerary includes Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK.
Carry the same passport used for any visa or travel authorisation.
Check the latest requirements with their airline, ferry operator and the relevant government authority before departure.
The Common Travel Area between the UK and Ireland remains in place, allowing British and Irish citizens to travel freely between the two countries.
However, passengers using the affected ferry services must now meet the operators' passport-checking requirements.
For UAE travellers, the key takeaway is simple: carry your passport and check both Irish and UK entry requirements if your itinerary includes both countries.