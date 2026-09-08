Biometric ‘Click and Travel’ speeds up passport control in peak travel times
Dubai: Passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) can now have passport-control procedures completed without necessarily having to go to a fixed counter, thanks to a new mobile service called Click and Travel.
Launched by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), the service is designed to bring passport-control officers directly to passengers inside the terminal when operationally required.
Here is what travellers need to know.
Click and Travel is a mobile passport-control service that allows GDRFA officers to complete entry and departure procedures using mobile devices connected to the authority’s systems and databases.
Instead of passengers moving to a traditional passport-control counter, officers can move to the passenger and complete the required checks at their location inside the terminal.
The service uses biometric verification to confirm a passenger’s identity, with transactions taking approximately 12 to 15 seconds.
The eligibility differs depending on whether you are arriving in or departing from Dubai.
For departing passengers, Click and Travel is available to:
UAE citizens
UAE residents
Visitors
For arriving passengers, the first phase currently covers:
UAE citizens
UAE residents
The service is expected to be expanded to additional categories, including visitors travelling on tourist visas, in line with approved plans and operational requirements.
Click and Travel is not intended to replace the airport’s existing passport-control systems or operate as a mandatory process for every passenger.
Instead, it can be activated when airport operations require additional flexibility, particularly during peak travel periods, long queues, emergencies or other situations involving heavy passenger traffic.
Priority can also be given to groups such as families, children and people of determination when the service is deployed to manage queues.
This means passengers should not expect to automatically receive Click and Travel every time they travel through Dubai airports.
No, click and Travel is designed to complement existing systems, including smart gates and the Red Carpet tunnel, rather than replace them.
Smart gates continue to provide automated passport-control processing for eligible passengers, while the mobile service gives airport authorities another option when additional capacity or a rapid operational response is needed.
The main idea behind Click and Travel is to make passport-control operations more flexible.
Traditional airport processing relies on passengers moving through designated counters or fixed points. The new system allows officers to move around the terminal and process passengers where they are.
This can help airport teams respond more quickly when passenger numbers suddenly increase, queues develop or an operational disruption requires additional resources.
The service was also tested during a pilot phase between May and August 31, 2026, during which 31,373 transactions were completed.
For passengers, the biggest potential benefit is less time spent waiting at fixed passport-control points when the service is activated.
However, Click and Travel does not mean that every passenger can simply request an officer to process their passport wherever they are. Its deployment depends on airport operations and GDRFA Dubai’s assessment of where the service is needed.
Passengers should therefore continue to follow airport instructions and use the designated passport-control facilities, smart gates or other available systems unless directed otherwise.
The service gives DXB an additional tool to keep passenger movement flowing, particularly during some of the busiest and most challenging travel periods.