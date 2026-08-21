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DXB adds free treats, live music and welcome experiences for August travellers

Travellers at Terminal 3 can access refreshments, treats, live music and activities

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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DXB adds free treats, live music and welcome experiences for August travellers
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Dubai: Travellers passing through Dubai International Airport this August can expect complimentary refreshments and treats, live music, personalised welcome signs and interactive activities as Dubai Airports rolls out a series of new experiences across Terminal 3.

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The initiative covers residents returning to Dubai after the summer, visitors arriving in the city and passengers transferring through DXB, with activities spread across Baggage Claim, Arrivals and transit areas.

Families and friends waiting in Arrivals can create personalised signs at the Make Your Welcome Home Sign station, using stickers and Dubai-inspired embellishments to welcome passengers.

Travellers heading from the airport by Dubai Taxi will also receive complimentary refreshments, cold towels and treats provided by Mirzam, Emirati District, Emirates Flight Catering and oneDXB partners.

Live music and treats for transit passengers

Passengers connecting through DXB can hear a live performance inspired by sounds from the region, while complimentary refreshments and treats are being handed out at transfer desks by Project Chaiwala, Mirzam, Emirati District and Garrett Popcorn.

Younger travellers arriving at Terminal 3 can also meet mascots from Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, while a local musician is performing in the Arrivals area.

DXB is the gateway to Dubai and, for many guests, their first point of connection with the city. From the moment people arrive or travel through the airport, we want those moments to reflect what makes Dubai distinctive: its energy, warmth, diversity and the people who bring the city to life. Whether a guest is returning home or simply spending only a few hours with us between flights, our focus is on turning everyday touchpoints into meaningful, memorable experiences.
Michelle Lee, Vice President Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports

Travellers can become part of an interactive DXB display

Passengers can also take part in the I Heart DXB installation near Gate B28.

Travellers who upload a selfie can become part of a shared portrait of Dubai displayed in the colours of the UAE flag. Guests can also leave handwritten messages of pride and gratitude before collecting limited-edition stickers and pins.

The experiences will run throughout August across Terminal 3.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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