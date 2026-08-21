Travellers at Terminal 3 can access refreshments, treats, live music and activities
Dubai: Travellers passing through Dubai International Airport this August can expect complimentary refreshments and treats, live music, personalised welcome signs and interactive activities as Dubai Airports rolls out a series of new experiences across Terminal 3.
The initiative covers residents returning to Dubai after the summer, visitors arriving in the city and passengers transferring through DXB, with activities spread across Baggage Claim, Arrivals and transit areas.
Families and friends waiting in Arrivals can create personalised signs at the Make Your Welcome Home Sign station, using stickers and Dubai-inspired embellishments to welcome passengers.
Travellers heading from the airport by Dubai Taxi will also receive complimentary refreshments, cold towels and treats provided by Mirzam, Emirati District, Emirates Flight Catering and oneDXB partners.
Passengers connecting through DXB can hear a live performance inspired by sounds from the region, while complimentary refreshments and treats are being handed out at transfer desks by Project Chaiwala, Mirzam, Emirati District and Garrett Popcorn.
Younger travellers arriving at Terminal 3 can also meet mascots from Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, while a local musician is performing in the Arrivals area.
DXB is the gateway to Dubai and, for many guests, their first point of connection with the city. From the moment people arrive or travel through the airport, we want those moments to reflect what makes Dubai distinctive: its energy, warmth, diversity and the people who bring the city to life. Whether a guest is returning home or simply spending only a few hours with us between flights, our focus is on turning everyday touchpoints into meaningful, memorable experiences.Michelle Lee, Vice President Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports
Passengers can also take part in the I Heart DXB installation near Gate B28.
Travellers who upload a selfie can become part of a shared portrait of Dubai displayed in the colours of the UAE flag. Guests can also leave handwritten messages of pride and gratitude before collecting limited-edition stickers and pins.
The experiences will run throughout August across Terminal 3.