GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai tops world airport rankings with 8.68 million international seats in September

OAG data puts DXB ahead of Heathrow, Incheon, Amsterdam and Istanbul for September 2026

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The figure is equivalent to about 8.68 million seats across arriving and departing flights.
The figure is equivalent to about 8.68 million seats across arriving and departing flights.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai International Airport has retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international traffic in September, with airlines scheduling 4.34 million departing international seats for the month, according to aviation data provider OAG. 

The figure is equivalent to about 8.68 million seats across arriving and departing flights. Despite holding on to the top position, DXB’s scheduled international capacity is about 15 per cent lower than in September 2025. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

London Heathrow ranked second with 4.07 million international seats, followed by Seoul Incheon International Airport with 3.78 million. Amsterdam Schiphol was fourth with 3.69 million seats, while Istanbul Airport completed the top five with 3.59 million. 

Seoul recorded the strongest year-on-year growth among the leading international hubs, with capacity up 9 per cent. Amsterdam increased by 1 per cent and Istanbul by 2 per cent, while Heathrow was down 2 per cent from a year earlier. 

DXB also retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic in 2025, extending its run at the top to a 12th consecutive year. The airport handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year, up 3.1 per cent from 2024, according to Airports Council International World. 

Traffic was considerably weaker in the first half of 2026, when regional airspace constraints disrupted aviation across the region. DXB handled 31.5 million passengers during the six months, down 31.3 per cent from the same period last year, although monthly traffic strengthened through the second quarter as airline capacity returned. 

By the end of June, almost 50 international airlines were operating at DXB, connecting Dubai with 217 destinations in 99 countries. Passenger load factors were also moving closer to 2025 levels as international connectivity expanded. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

"I reckon we're going to end this year in the sort of low 70 millions, which was great," says Paul Griffiths.

When will DXB finally hit 100 million passengers?

4m read
Passengers at the departures area of Dubai International Airport as UAE travellers continue with summer holiday plans while increasingly opting for flexible tickets and delaying last-minute bookings amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

DXB bets big on stronger H2 despite 31% traffic drop

4m read
Dubai Mallathon to turn DXB into an indoor walking track as part of a citywide initiative to encourage healthier and more active lifestyles.

Dubai Airport hosts Mallathon to promote healthy living

2m read
The airport recorded a 4.4% increase in scheduled international seat capacity compared with July, adding around 190,000 seats month on month.

Dubai tops global airport rankings again in August 2026

1m read