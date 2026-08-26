Dubai Airports set to pick up pace after tough first half sees 31% traffic drop

Dubai: Dubai International (DXB) is heading into a stronger second half of 2026, with airline capacity steadily returning and a major investment programme gathering pace , even as the world’s busiest international hub posted a sharp year-on-year fall in passenger numbers for the first six months of the year.

The declines reflect what Dubai Airports has described as one of the toughest operating environments in the airport's history, shaped largely by regional airspace constraints that disrupted schedules and capacity across the sector during the period.

"We have not seen any meaningful reduction in development activity across the aviation sector as a result of the recent conflict... We are seeing significant and sustained investment in aviation development programs across the major international gateways (Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah)."

Martins added that transfer traffic — a core part of DXB's hub model — has already rebounded. "Transfer traffic took the sharpest hit during the disruption, but it has rebounded strongly. By the summer peak, connecting passengers were once again accounting for around half of Dubai's traffic."

André Martins, Partner and Head of Transportation and Advanced Industrials at Oliver Wyman (IMEA), said, “The recovery has been faster than many expected. Assuming there is no further major disruption, and international tourism continues to recover through the remainder of the year, Dubai is on track to finish 2026 close to 100 million passengers - broadly in line with its pre-conflict trajectory.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.