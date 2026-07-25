International seat capacity jumps 18% year on year, cementing Dubai's aviation lead
Dubai International Airport has topped global rankings for scheduled international seat capacity in July 2026, reinforcing its position at the centre of long-haul travel demand as traffic continues to recover across key corridors.
Data published by the UK-based aviation analytics firm OAG shows the airport offering 4.35 million international seats during the month, placing it ahead of Heathrow Airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Incheon International Airport and Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Heathrow ranked second with 4.23 million seats, down 1 per cent, followed by Schiphol with 3.82 million seats, up 1 per cent. Incheon recorded 3.75 million seats, while Charles de Gaulle reached 3.70 million, both broadly in line with last year’s levels, according to 24.ae news portal.
Dubai’s capacity rose 18 per cent year on year, underlining a sustained expansion in international connectivity.
The airport had already led global rankings earlier in 2026, surpassing Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in January with 5.5 million scheduled seats, and maintaining its lead in February with 4.9 million, according to OAG’s monthly data.
On an annual basis, Dubai retained its position in 2025 as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic by seat capacity, with 62.4 million seats, a 4 per cent increase on 2024.
It also handled 95.2 million passengers during the year, marking its strongest annual performance on record, according to Dubai Airports.
The momentum has carried into 2026. The airport welcomed 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter, as regional airspace conditions stabilised and airlines expanded operations to meet demand.
Dubai Airports has continued to scale capacity across its network, supported by improvements in passenger processing and service efficiency.
Digital infrastructure has played a central role in managing the growth. In collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Airports has introduced a pre-travel eligibility verification tool for smart gates, allowing passengers to confirm access before reaching passport control.
The system is integrated into the broader smart travel ecosystem, which includes biometric gates enabling registered travellers to pass using iris and facial recognition within seconds.
Further enhancements include the “Red Carpet” seamless travel corridor, launched in August 2025, which allows multiple passengers to clear passport procedures simultaneously without presenting documents.
Processing times range between six and 14 seconds, using real-time biometric verification.
Additional measures such as off-site baggage check-in, priority lanes for families and people of determination, real-time baggage tracking and digital wayfinding systems have contributed to smoother passenger flows, supporting Dubai’s strategy to maintain its status as a leading global aviation hub.