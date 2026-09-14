Dubai records 21 million booked hotel room nights as tourism sector expands
Dubai: Dubai welcomed about seven million tourists in the first eight months of 2026 and recorded 21 million booked hotel room nights over the same period. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the figures during a visit to Arabian Travel Market 2026, which brought together exhibitors from 80 countries.
Tourism authorities, airlines, global hospitality brands and technology companies are gathering at the exhibition in Dubai to discuss the future of the global tourism industry, Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his X account.
“Dubai welcomed around seven million tourists in the first eight months, and recorded 21 million booked hotel room nights during the same period,” he said.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed visitors to the UAE and pledged to continue efforts to consolidate the country’s position among the world’s leading tourism destinations.
“We welcome everyone to our country and promise everyone that we will continue our efforts to establish our country as one of the world’s best and most distinguished tourism destinations, with its generosity, diversity and vitality,” he said.
The annual Arabian Travel Market brings together major players from the international travel, aviation, hospitality and tourism technology industries to showcase destinations and discuss trends shaping the sector.