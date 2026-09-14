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Sheikh Mohammed: Dubai welcomes 7 million tourists in eight months

Dubai records 21 million booked hotel room nights as tourism sector expands

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Arabian Travel Market 2026, which brought together exhibitors from 80 countries.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Arabian Travel Market 2026, which brought together exhibitors from 80 countries.

Dubai: Dubai welcomed about seven million tourists in the first eight months of 2026 and recorded 21 million booked hotel room nights over the same period. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the figures during a visit to Arabian Travel Market 2026, which brought together exhibitors from 80 countries.

Tourism authorities, airlines, global hospitality brands and technology companies are gathering at the exhibition in Dubai to discuss the future of the global tourism industry, Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his X account.

“Dubai welcomed around seven million tourists in the first eight months, and recorded 21 million booked hotel room nights during the same period,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed visitors to the UAE and pledged to continue efforts to consolidate the country’s position among the world’s leading tourism destinations.

“We welcome everyone to our country and promise everyone that we will continue our efforts to establish our country as one of the world’s best and most distinguished tourism destinations, with its generosity, diversity and vitality,” he said.

The annual Arabian Travel Market brings together major players from the international travel, aviation, hospitality and tourism technology industries to showcase destinations and discuss trends shaping the sector.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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