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Sharjah tourism set for faster growth as new destinations and infrastructure expand

Culture remains at the heart of Sharjah’s tourism strategy as it develops new experiences

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Sharjah pavilion at the 33rd edition of the Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai World Trade Centre
Sharjah pavilion at the 33rd edition of the Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai World Trade Centre
Ahmad Alotbi / Gulf News

Dubai: Sharjah is entering a new phase of tourism growth, with major developments across its Central Region and East Coast expected to broaden the emirate’s appeal to visitors from the UAE and around the world.

Speaking to Gulf News during the third day of the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, has noted that the emirate has a number of projects in the pipeline that will strengthen its position as a destination over the coming decade.

“The next 10 years for Sharjah as a destination will keep on growing at a faster phase and we’re seeing already a big influx of tourists inside the country as staycations and from different parts of the world,” Al Midfa told Gulf News.

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Central Region and East Coast in focus

Among the areas seeing growing attention have been Sharjah’s Central Region and East Coast, including Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al-Hisn.

Al Midfa has bared that these destinations offer visitors distinctive experiences while benefiting from continued infrastructure development.

“The road networks connecting all these cities together with the city of Sharjah make it easier in terms of accessibility,” shared Al Midfa.

New hotel projects and other developments have also been expected to add further capacity as visitor demand grows.

Sharjah Airport expansion

The expansion of Sharjah International Airport has been another key element of the emirate’s tourism plans.

The airport has been undergoing a major expansion programme that is expected to increase its annual passenger capacity to 25 million by the end of 2027.

Al Midfa has highlighted that the airport expansion, combined with infrastructure improvements and new tourism projects, would help accommodate the expected increase in visitors.

Culture remains at the heart of Sharjah’s tourism identity

While new infrastructure and hospitality projects are changing the tourism landscape, Al Midfa has emphasised that Sharjah’s core identity remains firmly rooted in culture.

“Every destination has a DNA. The DNA of Sharjah is culture,” exclaimed Al Midfa.

The emirate’s tourism offering has been designed around its cultural and family-friendly character, with a range of cultural, heritage, and archaeological experiences available to visitors. Health and leisure have also been part of the wider tourism offering.

Al Midfa has mentioned that the emirate’s calendar of events is largely aligned with Sharjah’s broader cultural identity and strategy. The approach gives Sharjah a distinct positioning within the UAE’s wider tourism landscape, while offering visitors experiences beyond traditional leisure and hospitality.

Public and private sectors working together

Al Midfa has pointed to the collaboration between government entities and the private sector as an important factor behind Sharjah’s tourism development.

He has stressed that both sides work together within what he described as a single tourism ecosystem, with the aim of delivering the emirate’s vision.

“The most important thing is the collaboration with our partners. Both the government and private sector work in synergy always, which is the most important aspect in order to achieve the results and strategic objectives that we have in the government of Sharjah, especially in the tourism sector,” explained Al Midfa.

According to him, closer coordination helps create a smoother experience for visitors, from the time they begin planning their trip to their arrival and movement around the emirate. The objective is for visitors to feel welcome and for the entire journey to be as seamless as possible.

With new destinations being developed, connectivity improving, and airport capacity expanding, Sharjah is positioning its tourism sector for continued growth while maintaining culture and heritage at the centre of its offering.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAESharjahArabian Travel Market (ATM)travel

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