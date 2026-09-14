The 33rd edition brings together 1,405 tourism organisations and companies from worldwide
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, toured the 33rd Arabian Travel Market on Monday.
The exhibition, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre until September 17, brings together 1,405 organisations, institutions and specialist companies from the UAE and around the world.
During his tour, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed a number of participating stands and exhibits and was briefed on developments and trends shaping the international travel and tourism industry.
“The exhibition represents a global platform bringing together leading figures and experts from across the sector,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “Dubai will remain the destination and meeting point where the future of the global travel and tourism sector is shaped.”
The 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market is being held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, with a focus on the changes expected to reshape tourism in the coming years, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, smart mobility and evolving traveller expectations.
The event brings together tourism authorities, destinations, airlines, hotel groups, travel technology companies and other industry businesses. Its conference programme spans the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub, with sessions covering aviation, hospitality, sustainability, investment, luxury travel, accessibility and destination resilience.
A dedicated ATM Travel Tech exhibition and Tech & Innovation Hub are also showcasing advances in AI, robotics, immersive technologies, fintech and smart mobility.
The annual gathering provides Dubai with a platform to strengthen relationships with international tourism partners, explore opportunities in established and emerging markets and showcase the emirate’s evolving tourism offering to the global travel trade.