Dubai puts AI at the heart of tourism’s next phase

DET says connected data and digital infrastructure will shape smarter travel systems
Dubai: Dubai is charting a new course for global tourism, using artificial intelligence to redesign entire travel systems instead of simply refining existing processes.
Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, opened the Future Stage at this year’s Arabian Travel Market with that message.
Artificial intelligence is one of the dominant themes at ATM 2026, with a dedicated session opening the Future Stage on day one.
Al Zarouni urged the industry to design travel systems around desired outcomes from the start, moving beyond the optimisation of bookings, check-ins and service as isolated touchpoints.
“AI is defining how travel systems are designed and operated,” he said, pointing to a shift from reactive operations to predictive decision-making that can forecast demand, optimise capacity and personalise experiences in real time.
Dubai is already applying this approach through its AI-powered “wise itinerary planner”. The city has also rolled out “seamless hotel check-in, through your mobile”.
The 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market is taking place from September 14 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, the event is expected to feature more than 210 speakers from government and the private sector across three stages, the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub.
New this year is ATM Travel Tech, a dedicated co-located show making its debut alongside ATM. It brings together more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two halls.
At its centre is an 850 sq m Tech & Innovation Hub showcasing developments in artificial intelligence, VR and AR, robotics, fintech and green technology.
More than 80 sessions are scheduled over the four days, covering industry resilience, international cooperation, artificial intelligence, aviation and connectivity, hospitality, changing traveller behaviour, investment, sustainability and business events.
The real power of AI in travel, Al Zarouni said, comes from connected, high-quality data and robust digital infrastructure linking aviation, hospitality, mobility and attractions, allowing destinations to provide accurate and authoritative answers.
“These integrated platforms enable AI to generate meaningful insights, while disconnected systems limit its value.”
Dubai has also embedded AI into its 10-year D33 Economic Agenda, moving “from strategy to implementation” through collaboration between government, start-ups, academia and technology companies.
Programmes including Dubai AI Campus and Dubai AI Lab aim “to accelerate AI across government services”.
Talent development is also advancing through the National Program for Coders, while ethical foundations are supported by an AI ethics committee established in 2017 to address bias and transparency.