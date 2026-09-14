Dubai puts AI at the heart of tourism’s next phase

Held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, the event is expected to feature more than 210 speakers from government and the private sector across three stages, the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub.

Rahf is an Abu Dhabi-based reporter and multimedia journalist with a background that spans live reporting, broadcasting, and social media presenting. She has extensive work experience in the Danish media industry and is on her way to a master’s degree in journalism from Roskilde University in Denmark. What drives her is curiosity, asking the right questions and chasing the human story behind every headline: the person behind the business, the feeling behind the fact, the ambition behind the achievement. When she's not on a story, she's off exploring music and pop culture, usually with a coffee in hand and a song stuck in her head.