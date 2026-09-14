Dubai visitor numbers hit highest level since February with 869,000 arrivals

Dubai welcomed 869,000 visitors in August as hotel occupancy climbed to 66%
Dubai: Dubai welcomed about 869,000 international overnight visitors in August, its highest monthly total since February 2026, as hotel occupancy continued to recover and the city prepared to host the global travel industry at Arabian Travel Market.
Visitor numbers have recorded double-digit month-on-month growth since March, taking Dubai’s total international visitation to 6.97 million during the first eight months of 2026, according to data released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
Hotel occupancy reached 66% in August, equivalent to 89% of the level recorded in August 2025 and a substantial recovery from the 36% occupancy recorded in March.
Dubai’s hotels recorded 21.61 million occupied room nights between January and August, while the city’s hotel room inventory approached 149,000 rooms by the end of August.
Western Europe remained Dubai’s largest source region during the first eight months of the year, accounting for 20% of international visitors.
South Asia contributed 17%, followed by the GCC with 16% and the CIS and Eastern Europe with 14%.
The spread of visitors across several major regions gives Dubai a broad international tourism base as the city works with airlines, hotels and travel companies to build demand during the remainder of the year.
The true grit of any city is tested not when the path is smooth, but during challenging times, and in line with our leadership’s direction, we do not wait for the perfect conditions to continue delivering. The results so far this year reflect the continued efforts of everyone who contributes to Dubai’s visitor economy, from our global hospitality and tourism partners to the people across the city who co-create the experience visitors come here to enjoy. We are proud of the way our industry has performed over recent months, as Dubai continues to welcome international visitors at significant scale, supported by a source market mix that remains consistently diverse, extensive hospitality infrastructure, and an evolving destination offering.Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing
The figures were released around the opening of the 33rd Arabian Travel Market, which runs from September 14 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
DET is participating alongside more than 115 co-exhibitors spanning hotel groups, attractions, destination management companies, aviation partners and government entities.
More than 300 international travel trade professionals from over 40 countries are also being hosted through DET’s ATM Hosted Buyers Programme.
The programme gives travel buyers who sell and promote Dubai an opportunity to meet tourism businesses, experience new products and attractions and develop their knowledge of the destination.
Dubai has also been rebuilding international air connectivity following the regional situation that affected global travel earlier this year.
The Dubai Government introduced an Dh2.5 billion support package for the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors, while Emirates has restored 97% of its global network.
Load factors at Dubai International Airport have continued to improve and are approaching 2025 levels, according to DET.
Tourism promotion has continued through international campaigns, trade engagement, market briefings and roadshows, while the DET-led A Dubai Invite programme encouraged residents to invite friends and family to visit the city.
More than 90,000 residents applied for benefits through the programme, which reached Dubai’s population of almost 200 nationalities.