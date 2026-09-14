GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Dubai visitor numbers hit highest level since February with 869,000 arrivals

Dubai welcomed 869,000 visitors in August as hotel occupancy climbed to 66%

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tourists take photos near the Burj Khalifa in downtown Dubai, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Tourists take photos near the Burj Khalifa in downtown Dubai, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Dubai welcomed about 869,000 international overnight visitors in August, its highest monthly total since February 2026, as hotel occupancy continued to recover and the city prepared to host the global travel industry at Arabian Travel Market.

Visitor numbers have recorded double-digit month-on-month growth since March, taking Dubai’s total international visitation to 6.97 million during the first eight months of 2026, according to data released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Hotel occupancy reached 66% in August, equivalent to 89% of the level recorded in August 2025 and a substantial recovery from the 36% occupancy recorded in March.

Dubai’s hotels recorded 21.61 million occupied room nights between January and August, while the city’s hotel room inventory approached 149,000 rooms by the end of August.

Visitors return from major overseas markets

Western Europe remained Dubai’s largest source region during the first eight months of the year, accounting for 20% of international visitors.

South Asia contributed 17%, followed by the GCC with 16% and the CIS and Eastern Europe with 14%.

The spread of visitors across several major regions gives Dubai a broad international tourism base as the city works with airlines, hotels and travel companies to build demand during the remainder of the year.

The true grit of any city is tested not when the path is smooth, but during challenging times, and in line with our leadership’s direction, we do not wait for the perfect conditions to continue delivering. The results so far this year reflect the continued efforts of everyone who contributes to Dubai’s visitor economy, from our global hospitality and tourism partners to the people across the city who co-create the experience visitors come here to enjoy. We are proud of the way our industry has performed over recent months, as Dubai continues to welcome international visitors at significant scale, supported by a source market mix that remains consistently diverse, extensive hospitality infrastructure, and an evolving destination offering.
Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

Travel industry gathers in Dubai

The figures were released around the opening of the 33rd Arabian Travel Market, which runs from September 14 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

DET is participating alongside more than 115 co-exhibitors spanning hotel groups, attractions, destination management companies, aviation partners and government entities.

More than 300 international travel trade professionals from over 40 countries are also being hosted through DET’s ATM Hosted Buyers Programme.

The programme gives travel buyers who sell and promote Dubai an opportunity to meet tourism businesses, experience new products and attractions and develop their knowledge of the destination.

Airlines rebuild connectivity

Dubai has also been rebuilding international air connectivity following the regional situation that affected global travel earlier this year.

The Dubai Government introduced an Dh2.5 billion support package for the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors, while Emirates has restored 97% of its global network.

Load factors at Dubai International Airport have continued to improve and are approaching 2025 levels, according to DET.

Tourism promotion has continued through international campaigns, trade engagement, market briefings and roadshows, while the DET-led A Dubai Invite programme encouraged residents to invite friends and family to visit the city.

More than 90,000 residents applied for benefits through the programme, which reached Dubai’s population of almost 200 nationalities.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai tourism

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A scene from ATM 2025 - the region's premier travel and tourism event.

What to watch as Arabian Travel Market returns to Dubai

2h ago2m read
Visitors trying Boeing 777 business class seats at Emirates pavilion on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2025.

ATM through 33 years: Tourism’s changing landscape

2m read
Abu Dhabi launches new awards for tourism excellence

Abu Dhabi launches new awards for tourism excellence

2m read
Abu Dhabi Visitor Experience Awards

Abu Dhabi launches Visitor Experience Awards

2m read