Academy has onboarded 38,643 learners from 260 organisations across tourism sector
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the Visitor Experience (VX) Academy, a destination-wide initiative designed to equip tourism frontliners with the skills and knowledge to deliver consistently exceptional visitor experiences across the emirate.
The academy has already onboarded 38,643 learners from 260 organisations across Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem, including 149 hotels, 27 attractions, and 18 cultural sites.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Every memorable visitor experience begins with the people who welcome our guests. The Visitor Experience Academy equips thousands of tourism frontliners with the knowledge, skills and confidence to consistently deliver the warm hospitality, service excellence and cultural understanding that define Abu Dhabi. As a key pillar of our wider Visitor Experience programme, it supports our Tourism Strategy 2030 ambitions while strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a world-class destination.”
The VX Academy is the first major implementation of DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider Visitor Experience programme, following the launch of Visitor Experience Guidelines earlier this year.
Together, these initiatives establish a shared standard of excellence across 11 visitor touchpoints, from airports and cultural sites to attractions, hotels and shopping destinations, supporting DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision to deliver exceptional experiences at every stage of the visitor journey.
Powered by AI-driven e-learning modules, the academy delivers tailored professional development for frontline workers through engaging, role-specific training.
The programme helps organisations enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, ensure consistently exceptional service, strengthen knowledge of Emirati hospitality and culture, and further elevate visitor experience standards across the emirate.