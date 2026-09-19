Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Every memorable visitor experience begins with the people who welcome our guests. The Visitor Experience Academy equips thousands of tourism frontliners with the knowledge, skills and confidence to consistently deliver the warm hospitality, service excellence and cultural understanding that define Abu Dhabi. As a key pillar of our wider Visitor Experience programme, it supports our Tourism Strategy 2030 ambitions while strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a world-class destination.”