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Abu Dhabi launches Emirati hospitality standards for hotels

65 standards across eight stages of guest journey to be fully implemented in 2027

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi introduces Emirati Hospitality Standards for hotels, embedding UAE culture, traditions and heritage into every stage of the guest experience by 2027.
Abu Dhabi introduces Emirati Hospitality Standards for hotels, embedding UAE culture, traditions and heritage into every stage of the guest experience by 2027.
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Abu Dhabi has launched new “Emirati Hospitality Standards” for hotels and hotel apartments across the emirate, with full implementation to begin in the first quarter of 2027 as part of efforts to embed Emirati culture and traditions throughout the visitor experience.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said the framework comprises 65 standards covering eight stages of the guest journey, seeking to ensure that visitors experience distinctive elements of Emirati hospitality during their stay.

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The standards include offering guests traditional Emirati coffee and dates, serving traditional dishes made with locally sourced ingredients and incorporating aspects of UAE heritage and history into the hotel experience.

They also include mandatory requirements for hotels, including training reception and guest-service employees on the UAE’s heritage, culture and history.

The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s national identity within Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector and is aligned with the UAE National Identity Strategy, according to DCT Abu Dhabi.

The standards were developed in collaboration with the National Projects Office and with support from the National Identity Committee of the Federal National Council for Empowerment of Emirati Human Resources and Society.

The initiative is also designed to support the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 by giving visitors a more distinctive experience rooted in the emirate’s culture and traditions.

The strategy seeks to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global tourism destination while ensuring that the emirate’s rapid tourism growth remains closely connected to its cultural identity and heritage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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