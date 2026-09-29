From highway to rail: Inside the UAE’s new Abu Dhabi–Dubai train experience

Comfort, culture and speed redefine travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Abu Dhabi: I walked into Mohamad bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi today with one question on my mind: can a train really make people drop the car when travelling between the Emirates? A few minutes later, I had my answer.
For years, the road between Abu Dhabi and Dubai has meant one thing: hands on the wheel, eyes on the traffic, and a long stretch of highway. But the UAE now has a train linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the first time.
I boarded Etihad Rail's very first service to find out what that experience would be like.
The experience starts at the station
From the moment you step inside the station in Abu Dhabi, you can feel that this journey has been designed down to the smallest detail. To your left, the ticket machines stand in a neat row. Buying a ticket is so simple it almost feels too easy.
A few taps on the screen, a couple of minutes, and you're holding your ticket. Overhead, screens glow with the day's departures to both Fujairah and Dubai, so you're never left wondering when your train is departing.
If you have time to spare, there's plenty to do. Coffee is easy to find in several cafees, and for those who want a little calmer, a premium lounge offers plush sofas and comfortable armchairs. There are also prayer rooms, so everyone can find a quiet moment before the journey begins.
Every few minutes, the speakers announce when the next train departs, so nobody loses track of time.
Welcomed in grey uniforms
When you are ready to board your train, you scan your ticket and head toward your platform. There, train attendants in grey uniforms greet you with a welcome, a small gesture that makes the whole experience feel personal before you've even boarded.
The moment you step onto the train, you notice the grey, blue and carpet underfoot. Its patterns are echoed in the glass doors that separate the carriages, a design-touch that ties the whole train together. So, from the first step you get a clear impression, that everything is well thought out down to the smallest details.
As soon as the automatic sensor doors open to the first carriage, I was greeted with Arabic coffee and Karak, and a box of chocolates flavored with seven spice, Arabic coffee, date and caramel, tastes you often find in Emirati cuisine. It felt like a genuinely warm welcome to the country.
I stepped into the Comfort Class, where fares start from 39 dirhams. A modern black seat with a padded headrest welcomes you, along with a charging point for your phone, foldable tables and generous legroom.
At 8:40, the train pulled away. A voice over the speakers welcomed us aboard and told us we're travelling at 200 kilometers per hour. You would hardly know it. The soft carpet and cushioned seats swallow the sensation of speed, while the open landscape slides silently past the window.
I have travelled in a lot of trains in many different countries, this is the first train I sit in, where it almost feels like the carriages have been designed to be soundproof. This took the comfort experience to a whole new level for me.
A warm Emirati welcome
Just ten minutes into the journey, breakfast was served. I could choose between paratha with cheese, a tunacado sandwich, or yoghurt with mango compote, along with orange juice, water and cutlery.
The menu was developed in part by Maitham Warshaw, executive development chef at Capital Catering by ADNEC Group. She was on the train and explained to me the thinking behind it:
"Our menus are all built around Emirati flavors. We are really inspired by what grows in the UAE, on the farms of the UAE, so we are here to support local farms. Our main goal is to show foreigners what Emirati flavors are."
The idea is to take those traditional flavors and ingredients and turn them into grab-and-go food that can be eaten on the move. The menu includes a lentil salad with Emirati dates, Chamee cheese and a harees-inspired salad.
I chose the tunacado sandwich, and it caught me off guard. It contained loomi powder, a tangy dried-lime spice found in many traditional Gulf dishes. It gave the tuna sandwich a completely new character, a unique culinary experience I never expected to find on a train.
Space for everyone
After finishing my breakfast, I was eager to experience the Premium Class as well starting from 109 dirhams. The light grey seats here are wider, and there is noticeably more legroom. But in terms of pure comfort, I did not feel a dramatic difference.
The seat design and the smooth ride make the two classes feel remarkably alike. The wider seat is a welcome touch, but Comfort felt just as pleasant. Food and refreshments are served in Premium too, so you don't miss out on the culinary side of the journey whichever class you choose.
Accessibility has clearly been part of the plan. There is ample room for people of determination, with dedicated space for wheelchair users and a readable tray table designed to be easier to use for those who need it.
A journey that flew by
At 9:48, we rolled into Al Yalayis Station in Dubai, one hour and eight minutes after leaving Abu Dhabi. As we stepped onto the platform, inviting khaleeji music drifted through the station, a soft, welcoming soundtrack that turned the arrival into a moment of its own.
Standing there, I realised how surprisingly fast the time had gone. The comfort level was high from start to finish, and the culinary experience made the whole trip feel quick and good. What I had expected to be just a commute had felt more like a small event.
And that is the point. This is not simply a train ride. It is a symbol of where the Emirates is heading, and a reflection of what the country is proud of: hospitality, local produce, thoughtful design and space for everyone. In one hour and eight minutes, you taste the flavors, feel the welcome and watch the landscape of the country pass by the window.
It is an experience everyone should have. Tourists will find one of the easiest and most memorable ways to meet the Emirates. Expats will see the country they call home in a new light. And locals will recognise something of their own culture, carried on rails between two of the country's great cities.
So, would I give up the drive? After one journey, I already know the answer. Etihad Rail is more than transport. It is a new chapter for the Emirates, served with coffee, dates and 200 kilometers per hour.