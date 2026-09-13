Middle East Film & Comic Con Abu Dhabi: What’s in a Dh150, Dh500 or Dh1,000 merch haul?

T-shirts from stores such as Xenpachi and Bonkers are usually around Dh150, although it's worth checking for offers. Here, you can find your Demon Slayer, One Piece, and brightly coloured hoodies, tees that you might not have been able to order online. There are t-shirts from every fandom, some are mixed together well creatively too. I managed to nab a Ghibli oversized tee at over Dh150, with the tagline: Get in loser, we're going on a spirited ride. And, the t-shirt has all the Ghibli spooks, including Spirited Away.