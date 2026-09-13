Middle East Film & Comic Con Abu Dhabi: What’s in a Dh150, Dh500 or Dh1,000 merch haul?

Keychains, tees, blind boxes and cards: How far your dirhams go at MEFCC
You can walk into Middle East Film & Comic Con Abu Dhabi with Dh100 and walk out with a little piece of your favourite fandom. You can also walk in with Dh1,000 and somehow find yourself wondering where it all went.
That, folks, is the magic and slight danger of a convention floor. There are T-shirts, figurines, blind boxes, artwork, mugs, pins, keychains, Pokémon cards, soaps and enough colourful merchandise to make you stop every few metres. The big stores like Comic Cave and The Little Things, are easy to spot, but some of the best finds are hidden away in the smaller stalls scattered across the floor.
Dh150-300: Small merch haul, prints, pins, keychains or a T-shirt
Dh300-500: T-shirt plus smaller collectibles, artwork or a handcrafted piece
Dh500 to Dh750: Bigger merch haul, blind boxes and/or collectibles
Dh1,000+: Collector territory
And this is your merchandise budget. Keep some money aside for food and drinks if you're planning to spend the day at the convention.
So, before you start spending, here is a rough guide to what you can find at MEFCC Abu Dhabi and how far different budgets could take you.
This is the sensible budget. The one where you have promised yourself you will look rather than completely lose control. Look through the small stalls, where keychains are stacked: You will find some fun ones at Dh35, that include One Piece treasures, Ghibli and even 3D keychains.
And if you want particularly unique Pokemon stickers, there will be several stalls where the artists have painted, coloured and drawn Pokemons from scratch: A Gengar blushing, a Bulbasaur saying hi, or a Pikachu in a cap.
There is plenty to find at the smaller stalls. Moomin fans can pick up things such as keychains and luggage tags for around Dh100-150. You may also find quirky pins, including Little Lulu pins, colourful artwork and funny Tom and Jerry magnets, from different stalls across the floor. If you feel like you would just need a pair of socks: Ghibli socks are available at every corner, with characters from Kiki's Delivery Service, Totoro, and Hello Kitty socks too.
And then there are the unnecessary things you didn't know you needed, like character-themed bar soaps. Sanrio fans, this one is for you. Expect to find some around Dh100.
You can also start looking at artwork. Prints of colourful pieces inspired by different fandoms can begin at around Dh25, although original artwork can go up to around Dh100.
If you have around Dh150 to spend, T-shirts are an obvious place to start.
T-shirts from stores such as Xenpachi and Bonkers are usually around Dh150, although it's worth checking for offers. Here, you can find your Demon Slayer, One Piece, and brightly coloured hoodies, tees that you might not have been able to order online. There are t-shirts from every fandom, some are mixed together well creatively too. I managed to nab a Ghibli oversized tee at over Dh150, with the tagline: Get in loser, we're going on a spirited ride. And, the t-shirt has all the Ghibli spooks, including Spirited Away.
Some stores have promotions such as buy three, get one free, which suddenly makes a group shopping expedition sound like a very responsible financial decision. But be careful; don't make it a habit at every store.
If you're looking for generally fun mugs that aren't from a particular fandom, some stalls have office-themed manager mugs that you might want to give to your overworked manager as a gift. And, prowl through the mugs: They're not all equally priced. You might just find a gem of a mug from the film Mulan, like I did, which had Mushu's 'Dishonor on your family quote.
Comic Con is a treasure hunt. So keep your eyes peeled.
This is where your MEFCC shopping basket can get considerably more interesting.
Handcrafted and hand-painted mugs are one of the things worth looking out for, particularly if you're a Ghibli fan. Some carefully painted pieces can cost around Dh300.
And they're not necessarily the generic merchandise you might expect. Many of these mugs are actually handcrafted and painted, which makes them feel more like something you'll keep rather than just another convention purchase.
You could also split your Dh500 between a larger purchase and several smaller finds: a T-shirt, a print, some Pokemon card merchandise, a pin or two and perhaps a blind box. For the fans of Hello Kitty, you will find an entire assortment of blind boxes that you might not have encountered before, including large boxes, which could, include a Witch Kuromi.
Speaking of which...
Blind boxes can cost around Dh65, particularly for fans of Sanrio and Pokémon.
At Dh65, it doesn't sound too bad. One box is fine. Then you see another character you like. And another.
And suddenly you're standing there wondering how a box that cost Dh65 has become a collection of boxes that cost considerably more.
If you're going to buy them, decide how many you're allowing yourself before you start.
Pokémon cards can take your budget in a completely different direction.
Some stores sell a single packet for around Dh200. So if collecting is your thing, Dh500 can disappear rather quickly, especially once you start combining cards with figurines, blind boxes or other merchandise.
And then there are the collectibles. Take your time looking at the figurines dotted around the convention. You don't necessarily have to buy them. Some are perfectly enjoyable to photograph and admire from afar.
This is another reason to do a full walk before handing over your money.
With Dh1,000, you can put together a proper MEFCC haul. Maybe that's a Dh150 T-shirt, a Dh300 handcrafted mug, or an absurdly funny mug that you might want to give your manager, a couple of Dh65 blind boxes, some One Piece, Demon Slayer merchandise and a print.
Or perhaps you're a collector and would rather put Dh200 towards Pokémon cards and spend the rest on figurines and other collectibles.
The point is that Dh1,000 gives you choices.
It also gives you enough rope to discover that you apparently need a mug, three blind boxes, two prints, a T-shirt and
If you're mainly going to browse and want the option of buying a few small things, Dh150-300 gives you some breathing room.
If merchandise is a major part of the plan, Dh300-500 is a much more comfortable budget.
If you're a serious collector, want larger pieces or already know there are several things you want, Dh1,000 can disappear surprisingly quickly.
And if you're trying not to overspend, do one complete lap before buying anything.