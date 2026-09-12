Inside Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026: Cosplay, anime and sold-out sessions

Once in, prioritise; among highlights are an artist alley where you can buy merch – and customise it with pins, paintings, etchings, sketches, stickers and stamps. More often than not, you’ll find some of your favourite characters looking at the memorabilia too. We ran into 21-year-old Sudanese artist Lojyn (lu), who was cosplaying Till from Alien Stage. The Dubai resident, who has been in the UAE since 2020-21, says she enjoys not just cosplaying but also the journey behind creating the costume. “So, I'll go out, thrift for whatever I might need, paint it if I have to, rip it up if I have to. And then I also [style] wigs. This [costume], I believe, I did like over a week where I went out with friends, we thrifted everything, and then like I spent the rest of it just like working at home, adjusting everything to my size.”