As for process, Kat is candid about how it actually comes together. "I'm usually a last-minute costume maker," she says. "I tend to wing it, put everything together really quickly, and somehow make it to the event on time. You know how busy mom life can get!" Yuna helps where she can — Kat still handles most of the construction given her daughter's age, but describes her as very creative and someone who genuinely enjoys the props and the crafting side.