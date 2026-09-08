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Meet Mackenyu at MEFCC: autograph and photo prices, times and how to book

Sessions run Saturday and Sunday, with vouchers sold at the Meet the Stars zone on the day

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Mackenyu is at Middle East Film & Comic Con for two days this weekend
Mackenyu is at Middle East Film & Comic Con for two days this weekend

Dubai: Mackenyu is at Middle East Film & Comic Con for two days this weekend, and getting a moment with him takes a bit more than turning up with a ticket.

Here is exactly what it costs, when the sessions run, and what you need to have with you.

When he's appearing

Mackenyu is at MEFCC across both days of the convention.

Saturday 12 September Sunday 13 September

MEFCC has flagged that his schedule may shift, so checking the official Schedule page before you travel is worth doing rather than working from a fixed plan.

The session times

Autographs

Saturday 12 September: 1:30pm Sunday 13 September: 6:00pm

Photographs, duo session with Jacob Romero, who plays Usopp

Saturday 12 September: 5:15pm Sunday 13 September: 2:30pm

Both photograph sessions are joint appearances with Romero, not solo shots with Mackenyu alone. If you specifically want a photo with Mackenyu only, this is not that.

What it costs

Autograph voucher: Dh480 Photograph voucher: Dh760

Neither price includes entry to MEFCC itself. These are add-ons to your standard convention ticket.

How to book it

Unless you already hold a VIP ticket to MEFCC, an Autograph or Photograph voucher is not something you can buy online in advance. It has to be purchased in person, at the venue, on the day of the event, at the Meet the Stars zone inside MEFCC.

That means the sequence is: buy your standard MEFCC ticket first, arrive on the day, go to the Meet the Stars zone, and buy the voucher there before the session you want begins.

If you're travelling specifically for this and have a fixed time budget, build in a buffer before the announced session time. Vouchers are sold at the venue and queues at the Meet the Stars zone tend to build ahead of a popular guest's slot.

Worth knowing before you go

Mackenyu plays Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's live-action One Piece, currently on its second season, and this is understood to be his first appearance in the Middle East. His most recognisable role before that was Yukishiro Enishi in Rurouni Kenshin: The Final.

Jacob Romero, his duo partner for the photograph sessions, plays Usopp in the same series.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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