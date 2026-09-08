Meet Mackenyu at MEFCC: autograph and photo prices, times and how to book

Sessions run Saturday and Sunday, with vouchers sold at the Meet the Stars zone on the day
Dubai: Mackenyu is at Middle East Film & Comic Con for two days this weekend, and getting a moment with him takes a bit more than turning up with a ticket.
Here is exactly what it costs, when the sessions run, and what you need to have with you.
Mackenyu is at MEFCC across both days of the convention.
Saturday 12 September Sunday 13 September
MEFCC has flagged that his schedule may shift, so checking the official Schedule page before you travel is worth doing rather than working from a fixed plan.
Autographs
Saturday 12 September: 1:30pm Sunday 13 September: 6:00pm
Photographs, duo session with Jacob Romero, who plays Usopp
Saturday 12 September: 5:15pm Sunday 13 September: 2:30pm
Both photograph sessions are joint appearances with Romero, not solo shots with Mackenyu alone. If you specifically want a photo with Mackenyu only, this is not that.
Autograph voucher: Dh480 Photograph voucher: Dh760
Neither price includes entry to MEFCC itself. These are add-ons to your standard convention ticket.
Unless you already hold a VIP ticket to MEFCC, an Autograph or Photograph voucher is not something you can buy online in advance. It has to be purchased in person, at the venue, on the day of the event, at the Meet the Stars zone inside MEFCC.
That means the sequence is: buy your standard MEFCC ticket first, arrive on the day, go to the Meet the Stars zone, and buy the voucher there before the session you want begins.
If you're travelling specifically for this and have a fixed time budget, build in a buffer before the announced session time. Vouchers are sold at the venue and queues at the Meet the Stars zone tend to build ahead of a popular guest's slot.
Mackenyu plays Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's live-action One Piece, currently on its second season, and this is understood to be his first appearance in the Middle East. His most recognisable role before that was Yukishiro Enishi in Rurouni Kenshin: The Final.
Jacob Romero, his duo partner for the photograph sessions, plays Usopp in the same series.