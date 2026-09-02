From anime to gaming, MEFCC turns Abu Dhabi into a cross-border geek adventure
It’s a little disappointing that you can’t just meet your favourite character and badger them with questions. Sigh, the stories Naruto could share. The effort it would take to prod Sasuke into conversation. And then the dream of meeting the X-Men. Have tea with Wolverine, or play a guessing telepathic game with Jean Grey and Professor X.
Well, what's an imagination for?
And all the imaginative geek roads lead to colourful conventions where fellow comic book lovers, gear up in elaborate cosplay, meet and pretend to do a sword fight.
And one of these colourful spaces happens to be a Comic-Con. It’s next week for the UAE geeks: Middle East Film & Comic Con is here, and we had a chance to speak to Loy Pinheiro, Show Director of MEFCC, and Ayman Akaily, Content Manager, MEFCC and what can one expect.
So how did this event come to be? Pinheiro's answer takes us back over a decade, to a region brimming with unspent enthusiasm. As he says, they noticed something 'extraordinary happening' across the UAE, and the wider region. "There was a vibrant, passionate community of fans who loved comics, film, anime, art, gaming, and everything pop culture, but they had nowhere to truly call home," Pinheiro explains.
There wasn't a large-scale platform where they could come together, celebrate their fandoms, meet the creators and celebrities they admired, or simply connect with like-minded people who shared their passions.
That gap is what gave MEFCC its reason for existing. Since then, the event brand has grown into something far more ambitious. "When we acquired the MEFCC brand in 2018, we wanted to create more than just an event - we wanted to build a pop culture community movement," he explains.
It was a place where fans could experience the magic of pop culture firsthand, where collectors could find that rare piece they'd been searching for, where aspiring artists could showcase their work and build a network of customers, and where families and friends could create memories together. "The region deserves a world-class convention that rivals anything you'd find in San Diego, New York, London, or Tokyo, and we were determined to deliver exactly that," says Pinheiro.
And through every iteration since, the guiding idea has stayed fixed. "From day one, our mission has been simple: put fans and the fan experience first. Everything we do, from the guests we bring to Abu Dhabi to the experiences we curate, is designed with our community at the heart of it. That founding principle hasn't changed, and it never will."
Life is all about screens and algorithms, so it might seem strange that thousands of people still queue for hours to stand in the same physical space as their favourite creators. Pinheiro sees it as a necessity. "In an increasingly digital world of AI and algorithms, the need for authentic human connection has never been greater. That's exactly what MEFCC provides."
For many attendees, that need runs deeper than a weekend out. It represents acceptance and belonging, a place where being passionate about comics, films, anime, art or gaming is celebrated. It's a place where you can be a geek about the latest films, without judgement. It's a sense of belonging that carries particular weight in a country built on plurality. "In the UAE, where we have over 200 nationalities, MEFCC becomes a powerful unifying force. Pop culture transcends language and background - a love for Spider-Man, Batman, Star Wars, Pokemon, One Piece, Final Fantasy or any other iconic franchise, creates instant common ground," he says.
Pinheiro keeps returning to what happens when fans are simply in a room together, the unplanned, unscripted moments that no livestream can replicate. As he notes, there's something 'profoundly human' about physical gathering. There's energy, spontaneity and the serendipity of unexpected encounters. These spontaneous moments create memories that last a lifetime."
If anything, he argues, technology has only sharpened the appetite for the real thing. "I believe that as AI and digital experiences become more prevalent, the value of authentic, human experiences increases exponentially. People crave real connections, tangible experiences, and communities where they belong. MEFCC provides exactly that, a space where you can be yourself, celebrate what you love, and connect with others who get it."
Fandom at MEFCC is a full creative economy, and Pinheiro lights up describing it. "The creativity I witness at MEFCC every year absolutely blows me away. Our fans are creating art and pushing boundaries across Art, Cosplay, Filmmaking, Collector Culture and Gaming."
The space is thrumming with energy, and the creative envelops get pushed, especially with cosplay. Cosplayers are constantly innovating and creating interpretations that blend traditional heritage with futuristic designs - for example I've seen Wonder Woman costumes that incorporate traditional embroidery, Mandalorian armour featuring Arabic calligraphy, and so many other wonderful creative expressions of cosplay," he says.
And crucially, Pinheiro is quick to note, none of it is imitation. "What excites me most is that this creativity isn't derivative - it's truly innovative across all segments. UAE fans are taking inspiration from global pop culture and creating something uniquely their own, contributing to the global pop culture landscape."
What still catches him off guard after more than a decade in the role, and Pinheiro doesn't point to scale or spectacle, he points to sincerity.
That depth shows up in the sheer effort fans are willing to put in long before the doors even open. "Seeing our fans' dedication is humbling. Fans travel from across the GCC, spend months preparing costumes, save up to meet their favourite celebrities and curate their collections. These aren't casual attendees - these are fans for whom MEFCC represents something deeply meaningful."
Across that wide spectrum of attendees, one trait cuts through every category. "We have professional cosplayers and first-timers, hardcore collectors and casual fans, but regardless of which pop culture segment they are passionate about, authenticity is what they all have in common."
MEFCC's pull now extends well past the UAE's own borders, and Pinheiro reads real significance into that migration. "It tells me something profound: the Middle East has reached a cultural tipping point where pop culture is mainstream, significant, and here to stay."
Watching fans plan a year in advance, book flights, and arrange time off just to attend, Pinheiro sees something bigger than a convention circuit. To him, fans travelling in from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait are chasing a sense of belonging that goes beyond any single event — MEFCC, he says, has essentially become the region's pop culture pilgrimage, the fixture fans mark on their calendars a full year out, and the one thing that unites them across borders and cultures.
That draw also feeds directly into Abu Dhabi's broader ambitions as a destination in its own right. Pinheiro points to the alignment with strategic partner DCT Abu Dhabi, whose vision of the emirate as a global cultural capital, built on authenticity, innovation and sustainable growth, is one MEFCC actively supports, whether through tourism, nurturing homegrown creative talent, or bringing major international names to Abu Dhabi to meet their fans in person.
The regional pull is exactly what's shaping this year's newest addition to the show floor.
Middle East Film & Comic Con opens this month with something it has never had before: a zone built entirely around anime, manga and Japanese pop culture.
The Otaku District grew out of the Japanese Village, introduced in 2024, and Ayman Akaily, content manager at MEFCC, says the demand made the decision straightforward.
"Since then, we've seen an incredible surge in demand for anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture, with communities such as otaku, cosplayers, collectors, and idol fans continuing to grow year after year," Akaily said. "It felt like the right time to give these fans a space they could truly call their own."
The zone has been designed around a modern Asian downtown aesthetic and programmed for participation rather than spectating. Karaoke, anime quizzes and Janken tournaments sit alongside cosplay showcases, idol dance sets and live J-Pop and J-Rock acts. This year the programme also folds in K-Pop dance performances and Random Play Dance sessions, opening it up to the crossover between Japanese and Korean fandoms.
Two franchises have driven much of the recent growth. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the highest-grossing anime film ever made, and One Piece has had a year across anime, manga and Netflix's live-action adaptation.
According to Akaily, that momentum arrives on the show floor directly. Both rank among the most popular cosplay themes, with fans building everything from Straw Hat Pirates and Demon Slayer Corps costumes to original crossover concepts and performance skits. In Artist Alley, the same worlds turn up as illustrations, plushies, keychains and handcrafted collectibles.
What interests him more is who those franchises have brought in.
"Thanks to blockbuster films like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and the global success of Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation, they've introduced millions of new fans to anime, making them true cross-generational and international phenomena," he said.
That has shaped the guest list too. Recent editions have hosted Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skylar and Emily Rudd from the Netflix series, alongside voice actors including Kotono Mitsuishi, Toru Furuya and Zach Aguilar.
MEFCC asks cosplayers to keep costumes within UAE cultural norms, which sits against global trends that do not always align. Akaily's argument is that the community solved this themselves.
"MEFCC is a family-friendly event, so we ask that costumes respect UAE cultural values while remaining true to the spirit of the character," he said. In practice that means alternative costume versions, added armour, layered clothing or modest reinterpretations that keep the character recognisable.
He describes the response as collaborative rather than reluctant, with cosplayers trading tips on adapting designs without losing the character's identity.
Last year's attendance passed 46,000, and the effect has been less about scale than composition. Artist Alley has shifted from a largely local showcase to an international marketplace. Cosplay Central now draws more regional and overseas participants, including professional cosplayers running workshops and judging panels.
"The growth of MEFCC isn't simply reflected in visitor numbers," Akaily said. "It's reflected in the strength of the creative community that's being built around it."