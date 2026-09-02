For many attendees, that need runs deeper than a weekend out. It represents acceptance and belonging, a place where being passionate about comics, films, anime, art or gaming is celebrated. It's a place where you can be a geek about the latest films, without judgement. It's a sense of belonging that carries particular weight in a country built on plurality. "In the UAE, where we have over 200 nationalities, MEFCC becomes a powerful unifying force. Pop culture transcends language and background - a love for Spider-Man, Batman, Star Wars, Pokemon, One Piece, Final Fantasy or any other iconic franchise, creates instant common ground," he says.