Mackenyu, who plays Zoro, had already started feeling the effects of that desert build-up before Chandran ever mentioned the sand. Speaking separately to Gulf News, he described testing looks for the new setting ahead of the Cape Town shoot, a shift from the snowy Drum Island backdrop of season two to something considerably hotter. "It's definitely a different kind of heat to work in," he said. "It was very hot, but we got some beautiful shots out of it."