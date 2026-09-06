From Dandadan to Black Torch: 10 new-gen shounen anime to watch

Kagurabachi, by Takeru Hokazono, follows Chihiro Rokuhira, a swordsmith's son whose father is killed by a group of sorcerers called the Hishaku who steal his six enchanted blades. The anime was announced in April 2026 and is currently slated for spring 2027. Alongside it, Ichi the Witch and Shinobi Undercover are being grouped with Kagurabachi as a possible new Big Three, though neither has aired yet.