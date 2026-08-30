Pick a genre you already love in live-action, and the jump is far smaller than you think. Start with a shorter series of 12 to 13 episodes, or a film, rather than committing to a 300-episode giant like Naruto or One Piece straight away, however much friends insist. And do not stress about subtitles versus dubbed audio: dubs have improved enormously, so watch whichever keeps you comfortable and actually pressing play.