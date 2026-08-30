No 300-episode commitments: easy entry points from Death Note to Spy x Family
Dubai: Anime is no longer a niche hobby for a small corner of the internet. It is one of the most-watched forms of entertainment on the planet, with more than half of Netflix subscribers now watching it, record-breaking films in cinemas and simulcasts arriving the same week as Japan.
But that scale is also the problem. With thousands of titles, dozens of genres and franchises running hundreds of episodes deep, knowing where to begin is genuinely daunting. The trick is to start with something that hooks you fast, does not require homework, and fits a genre you already enjoy.
Here are 10 beginner-friendly series, spread across different tastes, with a note on where to stream each in the UAE. Availability can vary, so check your platform of choice before committing.
If storyline is all you care about, start here. A brilliant high school student finds a notebook that kills anyone whose name is written in it, and a cat-and-mouse battle of wits follows with a genius detective on his trail. It is tense, addictive and self-contained across a single series, making it one of the most recommended gateway anime of all time. Stream on Netflix.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest anime ever made, this follows two brothers who use alchemy in a doomed attempt to bring their mother back, with devastating consequences. It has everything: emotional depth, worldbuilding, humour and one complete, satisfying story with no filler. A frequent pick for the single best beginner series. Stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
If you want to understand why anime has taken over cinemas, watch this. A young boy becomes a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister is turned, and the animation is nothing short of cinematic. The fight sequences alone have converted countless newcomers, and its films have broken box office records worldwide. Stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
Possibly the most effortless entry point on this list. A spy must build a fake family for a mission, unaware that his adopted daughter is a telepath and his wife is an assassin, none of them knowing the others' secrets. It is warm, funny and instantly charming, with the pacing of a mainstream sitcom. Stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
For those who want something heavier. Humanity lives behind enormous walls to survive giant man-eating Titans, until the walls are breached. What begins as a survival horror evolves into one of the most ambitious and twist-laden stories in the medium. Be warned: it is graphic and intense, but the payoff is extraordinary. Stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
A student swallows a cursed object to save his friends and is pulled into a hidden world of sorcerers battling curses. It blends supernatural horror with kinetic, beautifully animated fight scenes and a cast of characters fans quickly fall for. One of the defining hits of the current anime era. Stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
If the action-heavy picks feel like too much, this is the antidote. It follows an elf mage in the quiet years after the adventure is over, meditating gently on memory, mortality and time. Emotionally mature, visually stunning and easy to follow, it is increasingly named the best beginner anime for adults. Stream on Crunchyroll.
For romance fans, this is the perfect start. Two brilliant student council members are in love but each too proud to confess first, turning courtship into elaborate psychological warfare. It is sharp, hilarious and endlessly rewatchable. Stream on Crunchyroll.
You do not need to care about volleyball to love this, and that is precisely the point. A short student determined to play despite his height joins his school team, and the rallies are choreographed so clearly that anyone can follow along. Genuinely one of the best-paced, most uplifting series around. Stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
If long shows intimidate you, this is a low-pressure win. A hero so overpowered he defeats every enemy with a single punch grows bored of having no challenge. It is a hilarious parody of action anime that still delivers genuinely spectacular fight scenes, in tidy 12-episode seasons. No prior knowledge of the genre required to enjoy it. Stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
Pick a genre you already love in live-action, and the jump is far smaller than you think. Start with a shorter series of 12 to 13 episodes, or a film, rather than committing to a 300-episode giant like Naruto or One Piece straight away, however much friends insist. And do not stress about subtitles versus dubbed audio: dubs have improved enormously, so watch whichever keeps you comfortable and actually pressing play.
Most of these live on Crunchyroll and Netflix, both of which operate in the UAE, so a single subscription to either will cover a large chunk of this list. The rest is just choosing your first episode.