Back-to-school anime watchlist: 11 series to stream in the UAE, from Jujutsu Kaisen to Spy x Family

From magic schools to spy families, 11 anime to kick-start the new term
New term, new vibes, and few things could get you hyped for a fresh start like watching fictional kids deal with problems way bigger than a pop quiz. Superpowers, curses, secret spy families, magic schools gone wrong, how ready are you for school, on a scale of 1 to 100?
Here's your back-to-school watchlist, all streaming on Crunchyroll, and some on Netflix too. m
Izuku is the one kid in a world of superpowered quirks who was born with... nothing. Naturally, he still enrolls at the most elite hero school on the planet, surrounded by classmates who've had powers their whole lives. Every class, every exam, every training arc is a reminder that he's playing catch-up — and somehow that's exactly what makes him unstoppable. Underdog story at its finest. Available on Netflix too.
Yuji eats a cursed finger to save a friend (as one does) and ends up housing a legendary curse inside his own body. Cue enrollment at Jujutsu High, where the curriculum is basically "fight evil or die trying." Available on Netflix too.
A perfectly ordinary human boy gets sold to a demon (long story) who then enrolls him in demon school. Iruma just wants to survive first period without anyone finding out he's, y'know, not a demon.
Mob's got insane psychic powers and zero interest in using them — until his emotions hit 100% and everything goes sideways. Peak "quiet kid" energy, but make it supernatural.
In a world run entirely by magic, Mash has none. His solution? Skip the spellbook, hit the gym, and punch his way through wizard school instead. Chaotic, hilarious, and weirdly
A spy, an assassin, and a telepath walk into a fake family, to infiltrate an elite school. Nobody in this household knows anyone else's secret, and it is glorious.
Three girls, three heartbreaks, one shared understanding that romance is brutal. A sweet, funny take on what happens after the confession gets rejected.
Small-town girl moves to Tokyo for her dream school, immediately realizes city life is nothing like she imagined. Thankfully, a kind classmate is there to help her find her feet. Wholesome doesn't even cover it.
Popular girl, quiet guy, and a secret side to both of them that only the other one gets to see. Slow-burn school romance done right.
A school that promises every student a guaranteed future, but hands out real cash based on performance and pits classes against each other to get it. Cutthroat doesn't begin to describe it.
No magic, no mentor, no shot at her dream academy, until Spica strikes a deal with a talking black cat who's secretly a cursed mage. Tuition, but also, a fairy tale.