Fit is easier to judge with a few concrete checks. The heel should feel secure, a little movement is normal, but it shouldn't repeatedly slip out as the child walks and there should be roughly a thumb's width of space between the toes and the front of the shoe when standing. Dr Pradeep recommends always having the child walk around in both shoes before buying, rather than judging fit while they're just standing still. The shoe should also flex where the foot naturally bends, around the ball of the foot; for a child with no underlying foot issues, a stable heel and sole matter more than aggressive arch support, which is really only necessary for conditions like flat feet.