Back-to-school UAE lunchbox guide: What to pack, how much water kids need and what to avoid

Balanced lunchboxes help UAE kids stay sharp, hydrated and ready to learn
Every child will tell you that the best part of the day, is lunch time.
So, how do you make it worth it? A box filled with chocolates, goodies and sweeties?
Or...maybe a little health thrown in?
As the school year kicks back into gear, the lunchbox returns to its place at the center of a child's daily routine. But what goes inside it does more than fill a stomach, it determines how a child feels, focuses, and functions for the rest of the day.
As our experts have told us, a lunch built around sugary snacks and heavily processed foods might be quick to pack, but it rarely delivers the steady energy kids need to get through lessons, sports, and everything in between. A balanced lunch, one with protein, complex carbs, healthy fats, and a good mix of vitamins and minerals, does a far better job of fueling growth, concentration, and stamina.
For families in hot climates like the UAE, there's a second piece to the puzzle: Hydration. As long school days, bus rides, PE sessions, and the constant shift between air-conditioned rooms and outdoor heat could be draining, keeping children properly hydrated matters just as much as what's on their plate.
Here's how to build a smarter, simpler school-day routine.
Protein is the foundation of a good lunch. It supports growing muscles and keeps kids fuller for longer, which means less mid-afternoon energy crash.
Easy protein options:
Hard-boiled eggs
Grilled chicken
Hummus
Beans or lentils
Tofu
Cheese
Plain or low-sugar yoghurt
A boiled egg and some fruit will keep a child satisfied far longer than a chocolate-filled sandwich or a packet of biscuits.
Children need carbohydrates, and they're a key energy source. Wholegrain bread, brown rice, oats, quinoa, and wholegrain wraps provide the kind of complex carbs that pair well with protein for lasting energy.
Simple swaps:
Skip: white bread with a sweet spread. Try: wholegrain bread with egg, chicken, or hummus
Skip: sweetened cereal bars. Try: oats, fruit, or a wholegrain snack paired with protein
Fruits and vegetables bring fibre, vitamins, and colour to the lunchbox, and whole fruit needs almost no prep, making it the easiest win in the box.
Good options include:
Banana, apple, pear, orange, berries, grapes (cut for younger kids)
Cucumber sticks, carrot sticks, bell pepper strips
Cherry tomatoes (prepared safely for younger children)
A little healthy fat rounds out the meal. And that means, hummus, seeds, unsalted nuts, or nut and seed butters, where school rules and allergies allow.
A hummus-and-vegetable wrap alone hits several of these boxes at once: protein, carbs, veg, and healthy fat in one easy package.
The formula is simple: protein + wholegrain carb + fruit or veg + healthy fat + water.
A few combinations to try:
Wholegrain chicken wrap + cucumber sticks + banana + plain yoghurt
Egg sandwich on wholegrain bread + carrot sticks + apple + cheese
Hummus + wholegrain pita + cucumber and peppers + grapes + yoghurt
Brown rice + grilled chicken + vegetables + orange slices
Roti with chicken or paneer + cucumber + fruit
Exact portions will vary with a child's age, appetite, activity level, and individual needs.
There's no single number that fits every child, fluid needs shift with age, body size, activity level, weather, and overall health.
In hot climates, hydration deserves extra attention: heat, physical activity, and time outdoors all push fluid needs higher. Rather than waiting for a child to feel thirsty, it helps to build in regular drinking breaks throughout the day. If you're unsure what's right for your child, a paediatrician can help you land on a sensible daily target, particularly for kids who are very active.
Keep the water bottle within easy reach all day, including during PE and sports.
These foods don't need to vanish entirely, the real issue is when they become an everyday default rather than an occasional treat.
Leaning toward whole, minimally processed foods most of the time, while keeping sugary, highly processed snacks occasional, tends to serve children better. Sugary snacks can cause a quick energy spike followed by a slump in focus, which isn't ideal in the middle of a school day.
One biscuit won't derail anything. What matters is the overall pattern over days and weeks, not any single snack.
Plenty of snacks are marketed to look children-friendly and nutritious while still packing in a lot of added sugar or processing. It's worth actually checking labels rather than assuming cereal bars, flavoured yoghurts, packaged muffins, or fruit snacks are automatically a good choice.
More reliable everyday options:
Fresh fruit
Plain yoghurt
Cheese
Hummus with vegetables
Boiled egg
Wholegrain crackers
Simple homemade snacks
If a child eats an early breakfast and doesn't get to lunch for several hours, a school snack can help, especially for active kids. Pairing two food groups tends to make a snack more satisfying:
Fruit + yoghurt
Apple + cheese
Cucumber + hummus
Banana + nut or seed butter (if allergy-safe)
Boiled egg + fruit
Children don't need to embrace every food the first time it's offered. Instead of preparing a completely different lunch every time something gets rejected, keep pairing familiar favourites with small portions of newer foods.
Colour, texture, and bite-sized presentation all help. The aim is to build variety gradually, not to turn lunch into a daily standoff.