From morning rush to bedtime calm: 6 Back‑to‑School essentials every parent will thank you for

For the bright minds of tomorrow
The school bell rings. Your life shifts into overdrive. Mornings are a blur of packed lunches and lost water bottles. Evenings bring homework battles, after‑school meltdowns, and the 6 PM question: “What’s for dinner?” – asked when you have zero energy left.
Meanwhile, your kids spend hours in AC‑chilled classrooms, bring home dust and pollen, grind crumbs into every rug, and expect a nutritious meal that doesn’t taste like “healthy.”
Skip the generic stationery lists. These 6 smart helpers tackle the real stresses – air quality, humidity, mess, and mealtime – so you can focus on what truly matters: nurturing the bright minds of tomorrow.
Your child brings home more than homework: classroom dust, playground pollen, and viral particles. They sniffle through homework, cough through bedtime – and that old purifier hums like a lawnmower.
Why it works:
HEPA filter traps 99.9% of ultrafine particles (dust, pollen, smoke, germs)
5 smart sensors monitor 7 air‑quality metrics (PM1, PM2.5, PM10 and more) in real time
Whisper‑quiet sleep mode at just 24 dB – quieter than a library
Warm night light + built‑in white noise for better sleep
WiFi control from your phone, even while tucking them in
Cleaner air means better focus, deeper sleep, and fewer sick days. That’s a win for every bright mind.
AC runs 24/7 – at school, in the car, at home. Your kids wake up with chapped lips, scratchy throats, even nosebleeds. Cheap humidifiers run dry by midnight or gurgle annoyingly.
Why it works:
2.5‑litre top‑fill tank delivers up to 25 hours of cool mist*
360‑degree nozzle directs moisture exactly where needed
Compact design fits any study corner or bedside
Your kids wake up with clear noses, comfortable skin, and more energy for that spelling test. Whole‑family relief that keeps young minds sharp.
*Maximum runtime on minimum mist setting.
Kids burst in, drop backpacks, kick off sandy shoes, grab a snack – within minutes your rug looks like a construction site. Dragging out a heavy corded vacuum? That’s a workout you don’t need.
Why it works:
Cordless and lightweight – grab and go in seconds
Up to 60 minutes runtime (Eco mode) – covers the whole house
HEPA‑grade filtration traps fine dust and allergens
Soft roller head devours crumbs, hair, and biscuit bits
LED headlights reveal hidden messes; lays flat to reach under beds
Wall‑mount dock – store it neatly, always ready
Clean up the snack‑tastrophe before the homework whining even starts – because bright minds deserve a clean space to thrive.
Homework hour rolls around. The afternoon sun has turned the study corner into a stuffy, sluggish spot, and the AC just isn’t reaching the desk. A loud fan? That’s another distraction you don’t need.
Why it works:
Compact in size, fits neatly beside the desk, bed, or sofa
Wide airflow for the study zone, reading nook, or bedroom
Portable in any scenario, just plug in and move from desk to floor to kitchen in seconds
Quiet operation keeps homework time calm and focused
Lightweight and easy to carry
Set the comfort level and let them get on with homework
Cool down the after‑school meltdown before the homework whining starts — because bright minds deserve a cool, calm space to focus.
School pick‑up, activities, homework – by 6 PM you’re running on empty. You want a balanced meal, but the kids are hangry and you’re tempted by takeout. Frying means oil splatters and a smoky kitchen.
Why it works:
Uses up to 90% less oil* – still delivers crispy, golden textures kids love
9 functions in one: air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, ferment, keep warm, and more
Dynamic DC motor + 5‑speed fan – cooks 33% faster than conventional ovens
6‑litre capacity – feeds a family of five
Dishwasher‑safe non‑stick basket – cleanup is a breeze
Whip up chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, or a full roast in the time it takes to check homework. Kids eat happy, you stay sane – and their growing brains get the nutrition they need.
*Compared to traditional deep frying method.
Your kids invite friends over, or it’s Friday family dinner. The 6‑litre fryer feels cramped – only 8 wings at a time, and you can’t do fries and fish together. Different tastes? One wants crispy fries, the other roasted veggies – but they can’t share a basket.
Why it works:
10‑litre dual‑basket design – cook two dishes simultaneously with zero flavour mixing
4 heating elements + Dual‑Blaze technology – even heat, no shaking or flipping
Up to 240°C for deep‑fry crispiness without the oil bath
Smart WiFi control – monitor both baskets from your phone while helping with maths
Serves up to 8 people – perfect for parties, study groups, or family gatherings
Host without stress, feed all hungry mouths, and still enjoy the meal with everyone. Because family time fuels the bright minds of tomorrow.
From the first alarm to the last goodnight, your home should be a sanctuary. Clean air, perfect humidity, spotless floors, and quick, nutritious meals – these five helpers take the weight off so you can be present for what matters most.
Promotion: August 21 – September 01
Shop exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and Cosori.ae – also via Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Emax, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG, and more.
Levoit — Breathe easy, parent confidently. Cosori — Cook smart, live well.
Stock is limited. Grab yours before the school run starts.