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From morning rush to bedtime calm: 6 Back‑to‑School essentials every parent will thank you for

For the bright minds of tomorrow

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Gulf News Report
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From morning rush to bedtime calm: 6 Back‑to‑School essentials every parent will thank you for

The school bell rings. Your life shifts into overdrive. Mornings are a blur of packed lunches and lost water bottles. Evenings bring homework battles, after‑school meltdowns, and the 6 PM question: “What’s for dinner?” – asked when you have zero energy left.

Meanwhile, your kids spend hours in AC‑chilled classrooms, bring home dust and pollen, grind crumbs into every rug, and expect a nutritious meal that doesn’t taste like “healthy.”

Skip the generic stationery lists. These 6 smart helpers tackle the real stresses – air quality, humidity, mess, and mealtime – so you can focus on what truly matters: nurturing the bright minds of tomorrow.

1. Protect their lungs while they sleep — Levoit Sprout Smart Air Purifier (Save 25%)

Your child brings home more than homework: classroom dust, playground pollen, and viral particles. They sniffle through homework, cough through bedtime – and that old purifier hums like a lawnmower.

Why it works:

  • HEPA filter traps 99.9% of ultrafine particles (dust, pollen, smoke, germs)

  • 5 smart sensors monitor 7 air‑quality metrics (PM1, PM2.5, PM10 and more) in real time

  • Whisper‑quiet sleep mode at just 24 dB – quieter than a library

  • Warm night light + built‑in white noise for better sleep

  • WiFi control from your phone, even while tucking them in

Cleaner air means better focus, deeper sleep, and fewer sick days. That’s a win for every bright mind.

 2. Banish the “Desert Throat” — Levoit Classic 160 White Humidifier (Save 12%)

AC runs 24/7 – at school, in the car, at home. Your kids wake up with chapped lips, scratchy throats, even nosebleeds. Cheap humidifiers run dry by midnight or gurgle annoyingly.

Why it works:

  • 2.5‑litre top‑fill tank delivers up to 25 hours of cool mist*

  • 360‑degree nozzle directs moisture exactly where needed

  • Compact design fits any study corner or bedside

Your kids wake up with clear noses, comfortable skin, and more energy for that spelling test. Whole‑family relief that keeps young minds sharp.

*Maximum runtime on minimum mist setting.

3. After‑school mess? Clean it before homework starts — Levoit LVAC‑300 Cordless Vacuum (Save 25%)

Kids burst in, drop backpacks, kick off sandy shoes, grab a snack – within minutes your rug looks like a construction site. Dragging out a heavy corded vacuum? That’s a workout you don’t need.

Why it works: 

  • Cordless and lightweight – grab and go in seconds

  • Up to 60 minutes runtime (Eco mode) – covers the whole house

  • HEPA‑grade filtration traps fine dust and allergens

  • Soft roller head devours crumbs, hair, and biscuit bits

  • LED headlights reveal hidden messes; lays flat to reach under beds

  • Wall‑mount dock – store it neatly, always ready

Clean up the snack‑tastrophe before the homework whining even starts – because bright minds deserve a clean space to thrive.

4. After‑school heat? Cool it before homework starts — Levoit Windi Mini Tower Fan (Save 15%)

Homework hour rolls around. The afternoon sun has turned the study corner into a stuffy, sluggish spot, and the AC just isn’t reaching the desk. A loud fan? That’s another distraction you don’t need.

Why it works:

  • Compact in size, fits neatly beside the desk, bed, or sofa

  • Wide airflow for the study zone, reading nook, or bedroom

  • Portable in any scenario, just plug in and move from desk to floor to kitchen in seconds

  • Quiet operation keeps homework time calm and focused

  • Lightweight and easy to carry 

  • Set the comfort level and let them get on with homework

Cool down the after‑school meltdown before the homework whining starts — because bright minds deserve a cool, calm space to focus.

 5. Dinner in 15 Minutes, Healthy Enough for a Gold Star — COSORI TurboBlaze™ 6.0‑Litre Air Fryer (Save 10%)

School pick‑up, activities, homework – by 6 PM you’re running on empty. You want a balanced meal, but the kids are hangry and you’re tempted by takeout. Frying means oil splatters and a smoky kitchen.

Why it works:

  • Uses up to 90% less oil* – still delivers crispy, golden textures kids love

  • 9 functions in one: air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, ferment, keep warm, and more

  • Dynamic DC motor + 5‑speed fan – cooks 33% faster than conventional ovens

  • 6‑litre capacity – feeds a family of five

  • Dishwasher‑safe non‑stick basket – cleanup is a breeze

Whip up chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, or a full roast in the time it takes to check homework. Kids eat happy, you stay sane – and their growing brains get the nutrition they need.

*Compared to traditional deep frying method.

6. One Meal, Two Cravings, Zero Arguments — COSORI Dual Blaze TwinFry™ 10‑Litre Smart Air Fryer (Save 20%)

Your kids invite friends over, or it’s Friday family dinner. The 6‑litre fryer feels cramped – only 8 wings at a time, and you can’t do fries and fish together. Different tastes? One wants crispy fries, the other roasted veggies – but they can’t share a basket.

Why it works:

  • 10‑litre dual‑basket design – cook two dishes simultaneously with zero flavour mixing

  • 4 heating elements + Dual‑Blaze technology – even heat, no shaking or flipping

  • Up to 240°C for deep‑fry crispiness without the oil bath

  • Smart WiFi control – monitor both baskets from your phone while helping with maths

  • Serves up to 8 people – perfect for parties, study groups, or family gatherings

Host without stress, feed all hungry mouths, and still enjoy the meal with everyone. Because family time fuels the bright minds of tomorrow.

Back to school, back to balance – For the bright minds of tomorrow

From the first alarm to the last goodnight, your home should be a sanctuary. Clean air, perfect humidity, spotless floors, and quick, nutritious meals – these five helpers take the weight off so you can be present for what matters most.

Promotion: August 21 – September 01

Shop exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and Cosori.ae – also via Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Emax,  Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG, and more.

Levoit — Breathe easy, parent confidently. Cosori — Cook smart, live well.

Stock is limited. Grab yours before the school run starts.

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