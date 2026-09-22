Dh2,699 or Dh5,399? The MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air question for working professionals

The Air makes sense if you multitask heavily or plan to keep it for years. Its 16GB of memory gives far more headroom for running many apps at once, which is exactly where reviewers found the Neo straining. The 12MP Center Stage camera is a meaningful step up for anyone on video calls all day. The backlit keyboard helps with late or early work, and the Thunderbolt ports and MagSafe charging make it easier to connect to monitors and docks at a desk.