Dh2,699 or Dh5,399? The MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air question for working professionals

An iPhone chip and 8GB of memory against an M5 and 16GB: what the gap means for work
Dubai: Apple now sells two very different routes into a MacBook. The MacBook Neo, launched in March, is the cheapest Mac Apple has ever made. The MacBook Air, updated with the M5 chip at the same time, remains the laptop most office workers reach for.
The gap between them in the UAE is at least Dh2,000. So if you're buying a laptop for work, which one earns its price? Here's how they compare on specs, prices and what reviewers found after living with them.
Both laptops cost more than they did at launch. Apple raised prices across its Mac range in June, citing soaring memory and storage costs linked to the AI data centre boom.
When Gulf News checked Apple's UAE website on 26 June, the MacBook Neo started at Dh2,999 for the 256GB model, up from Dh2,599 in March, while the 512GB version with Touch ID was Dh3,499, up from Dh2,999.
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air rose from Dh4,599 to Dh5,499, and the 15-inch model from Dh5,499 to Dh6,299.
Retailers can be cheaper. At the time of writing, Noon was listing the 256GB Neo at Dh2,699 and the 13-inch Air at Dh5,299.
MacBook Neo: from Dh2,599 (256GB) or Dh3,174 (512GB with Touch ID)
MacBook Air M5: from Dh5,199 (13-inch) or Dh6,099 (15-inch)
The Neo runs on an A18 Pro, the same family of processor Apple first used in the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. It's the first consumer Mac built around a phone chip, and that single choice explains most of what the Neo is: the low price, the modest 8GB of memory, the strong battery life and the silent fanless design.
The Air uses Apple's M5, a chip designed for computers, with nearly twice the CPU and GPU cores and double the memory.
The Neo supports one external display, at up to 4K and 60Hz. It also lacks a backlit keyboard, and its cheapest model has only a lock key where the Touch ID sensor would be.
Early reviews were strongly positive about the Neo, particularly on value.
Tom's Guide's global editor-in-chief called it the most disruptive laptop since the original MacBook Air. In testing, it handled everyday work including Chrome with at least a couple of dozen tabs, several Slack conversations and photo editing in Pixelmator Pro, sometimes with Spotify running too. There was occasionally a half-second delay when switching between apps, but nothing the reviewer described as a nuisance.
Longer-term testing revealed where the 8GB of memory runs out. After a month of use, reviewer Mark Ellis reported getting a macOS "out of memory" warning once, while screen sharing with almost every other app he uses open at the same time.
Apple has also deliberately kept the two apart. As 9to5Mac noted, there is no overlap in configurations, so you can't spec up a Neo to cost more than an Air.
That doesn't stop the upgraded Neo getting close. One reviewer argued that anyone considering the higher-priced Neo should first compare it with a refurbished previous-generation Air, which in the US was selling for slightly less.
It depends on what your working day actually involves.
The Neo makes sense if your work is light. Emails, documents, spreadsheets, web-based tools, messaging apps and video calls are well within its range, according to reviewers. It's also a strong option as a second laptop, for travel, or for someone buying their first Mac on a tight budget. If you go this route, the Dh3,174 model is the one to buy: the extra Dh500 doubles the storage and adds Touch ID, both of which matter on a work machine.
The Air makes sense if you multitask heavily or plan to keep it for years. Its 16GB of memory gives far more headroom for running many apps at once, which is exactly where reviewers found the Neo straining. The 12MP Center Stage camera is a meaningful step up for anyone on video calls all day. The backlit keyboard helps with late or early work, and the Thunderbolt ports and MagSafe charging make it easier to connect to monitors and docks at a desk.
Neither is ideal for heavy creative work. For regular video editing, 3D or large design files, reviewers point towards the MacBook Pro instead.
For a laptop that will be used every working day, the price gap is best thought of as a cost per year. The Neo saves at least Dh2,000 upfront. The Air's extra memory is the main reason it's likely to stay comfortable for longer as software demands grow.