The six-year-old explored modern technologies and asked officers about their work
Dubai: As part of its community and humanitarian initiatives, Dubai Police, represented by Hatta Police Station, fulfilled the wish of six-year-old Nay Anas Al Amouri to visit the Smart Police Station in Hatta.
The exceptional experience aimed to bring joy to her heart and introduce her to the police work environment and smart services up close.
The young girl and her family were received at Hatta Police Station by Colonel Obaid Al Badwawi, Deputy Director, and Colonel Dr. Saif Al Qaydi, Head of the Administrative Affairs Section.
Nay was visibly delighted from the moment she arrived. She was given a guided tour, during which she learned about a number of modern services and technologies, and was introduced, in a simple way suited to her age, to the nature of the duties performed by police officers in service of the community.
Young Nay engaged enthusiastically with the details of the visit, asking several questions about police work, the station, and the services it provides. She expressed her happiness at having her wish fulfilled.
Colonel Obaid Al Badwawi emphasised that community and humanitarian initiatives represent an important aspect of police work, contributing to strengthening communication with community members, especially children, and reinforcing a positive image of the police officer as a partner in protecting and serving the community.
He noted that Dubai Police does not hesitate to respond to such requests as part of its mission to spread happiness and enhance trust in security agencies, which play an important social role alongside their security role.
Meanwhile, Anas Al Amouri, Nay's father, expressed his happiness with the initiative, extending his thanks and appreciation to Hatta Police Station for the warm welcome and attention shown to his daughter, stressing that the visit will remain a beautiful and cherished memory in her life.
Young Nay concluded her visit with a smile that reflected her joy at the experience, leaving the station carrying a special memory of a day when a small wish for a young girl came true, thanks to a humanitarian initiative that created a moment of great happiness for her.