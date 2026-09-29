Dubai’s iconic sail-shaped hotel is undergoing its first restoration since opening in 1999
Dubai: When will Burj Al Arab reopen?
Dubai’s sail-shaped icon is currently closed for an 18-month restoration programme and is expected to welcome guests back in October 2027, according to Visit Dubai.
That means travellers hoping to check into one of Dubai’s most recognisable hotels — or simply return for its restaurants, beach and famous Burj Al Arab Terrace — will have to wait until next year.
But this is not a case of Dubai’s famous hotel simply getting a facelift.
Jumeirah, which operates Burj Al Arab, says the restoration has been designed to preserve the landmark’s distinctive identity while enhancing its interiors after more than 25 years of continuous operation.
Jumeirah announced the restoration programme in April 2026, describing it as a carefully phased project intended to safeguard the hotel’s legacy for future generations.
The hotel opened in 1999 and quickly became one of the defining symbols of modern Dubai.
Its 321-metre sail-shaped structure, built on its own island, helped reshape Dubai’s skyline and became one of the world’s most photographed hotel buildings.
For Jumeirah, the restoration is therefore as much about conservation as it is about refurbishment.
“Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship and enduring excellence,” Jumeirah CEO Thomas B. Meier said when the restoration was announced.
“For the last 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards that distinguish it from any other hotel in the world.”
Meier said the project would mark “a new chapter” for the property while preserving its heritage.
The restoration is being led by French interior architect Tristan Auer, following what Jumeirah described as a rigorous selection process.
Auer founded his Paris studio in 2002 after working alongside designers Philippe Starck and Christian Liaigre.
His portfolio includes projects at high-profile properties including Hôtel de Crillon in Paris and the transformation of Les Bains Douches.
For Burj Al Arab, his brief is not to turn the hotel into something unrecognisable, but to preserve the character that made it famous while giving its interiors a refreshed look.
“Being entrusted with the very first restoration of a property of this calibre in Dubai — the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, a timeless icon of the region — is a profound privilege,” Auer said.
“To carry forward, with the utmost dedication, the legacy of such an extraordinary landmark is both an honour and a responsibility.”
Jumeirah says the restoration will enhance the hotel's distinctive interior décor while retaining the attention to detail associated with the property.
The hotel has long been known for its deliberately extravagant interiors, including Swarovski crystals, marble and gold leaf.
It has 198 suites, alongside restaurants, beach facilities and the expansive Burj Al Arab Terrace.
The property also pioneered personalised butler service when it opened, helping establish the service model that became closely associated with the hotel.
So, when can you stay at Burj Al Arab again? For now, the answer is October 2027.
Until then, the Burj Al Arab remains a landmark to admire from outside, while Jumeirah works on the first major restoration of one of Dubai’s most recognisable luxury hotels.