Landmark Group makes Back-to-School season easier for every family

Shopping expands beyond classrooms, covering fashion, technology, home and family needs
Back-to-school season has a way of turning even the most organised family into a small logistics operation. There are uniforms to find, stationery to tick off, bags to buy, shoes to try on, and laptops to consider. Then there is the other half of the equation: parents returning from holidays and discovering that their own wardrobes, homes and fitness routines need a little attention too.
Across Landmark Group’s Back-to-School ranges, the shopping journey stretches well beyond the traditional school checklist. From children’s essentials to fashion, footwear, electronics, furniture, home accessories, fitness and even family entertainment, the idea is simple: get the family ready for the season without turning the exercise into a marathon across the city.
The thinking behind the season is rooted in experience. Landmark Group began its journey with Babyshop 53 years ago and, over the decades, has continually evolved its understanding of the changing needs of families, fine-tuning and tailoring its offerings to ensure customers leave happy and satisfied, says a spokesperson.
School shopping today is no longer confined to uniforms and books. It includes stationery and socks, shoes, school bags, desks and technology, and increasingly catering to students heading to colleges and universities as well. Price still matters, but parents are also looking at durability.
For families with younger children, Babyshop is clearly the first stop. It’s where the back-to-school journey begins at an age when a new school bag can feel almost as exciting as a new school itself.
The appeal of a one-stop retail ecosystem becomes particularly clear here. Parents can work through the essentials while children browse the exciting and novel colours, characters and styles. And this time there is a plethora of popular cartoon characters to choose from. Spiderman, Minecraft, Barbie and Little Kitty are still hugely popular, but equally, K-Pop’s Demon Hunters are fast flying off shelves, says the spokesperson.
What’s trending is a package that includes a trolley bag that can morph into a back pack, and includes a lunch box, hydration, and more. Ergonomic backpacks, multi-year warranties and stain-resistant, anti-pilling uniforms are what parents are opting for.
Centrepoint brings together Back-to-School ranges from Babyshop, Shoemart and Lifestyle under its Guess Who’s Back! campaign, giving families the convenience of completing much of the school shopping in one place.
Everyday fashion styles for the family are also spread across Max and Splash with enough options to mix and match.
“Splash has a line specially crafted for uni students, while staples and new designs for office goers will leave adults spoilt for choice,” says Nikhil Chaturvedi, Associate Vice President & Head of Marketing, Splash.
Want to notch up your style quotient? Styli, the Group's first eCommerce-only fashion venture, is rewriting the rules of fashion, offering footwear, character merchandise, accessories and campus fashion for students of all ages. The campaign focuses on individuality and self-expression, reflecting growing demand for practical, stylish and personalised school and university essentials.
Then there’s the reliable Shoemart to pick up school shoes, sneakers, bags and accessories from brands including Skechers, Kappa and Lee Cooper, with comfort and value remaining key priorities.
Looking for economy wear? At Shoe Express, the message is straightforward: “shoes for less”. Its back-to-school collection starts at Dh59.
Fashion and footwear done? Head to Emax for exciting promotions on a huge range of laptops and tablets, along with banking and Shukran-related offers.
There’s plenty to choose from including diverse ranges from HP, Apple, Lenovo and Dell.
“An engineering or architecture student might need a device with specs different from what an art student, might require. Our salespeople, experts in gadgets, are ready to help customers match the product to their course, usage and budget,” says Pradeep Meena - General Manager & Head of Retail, EMAX.
Because learning doesn't stop at the school gate, for the first time, Home Centre has created a dedicated campaign built around an obvious but sometimes overlooked truth: education happens at home too.
Ergonomically-designed study and work desks with neat and adequate storage ensures school mornings less chaotic.
“The Home Centre collection includes beds and bedroom furniture, storage solutions, hydration products, toys, character-themed accessories, wall art, soft furnishings and children's lamps,” says Manish Israni - Vice President & Head of Retail Operations, Home Centre.
Popular characters such as Spider-Man, Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, Cars and Sonic add a sense of personality to bedroom decor.
Last but not least, there’s something for the parent too: a chance to shed all those extra kilos they put on during the hols, thanks to Fitness First offering splendid deals just right for the season.
By the time the family reaches the end of its shopping expedition at Landmark Group stores, the back-to-school list has subtly transformed.
The schoolchild gets new shoes and a bag. The university student finds the laptop that matches a demanding course. A younger child gets a room that makes homework a little more inviting. The teenager discovers something new for the wardrobe. A parent finds something suitable for the office — and perhaps finally signs up for that fitness programme postponed throughout the summer.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.