Landmark Group makes Back-to-School season easier for every family

Back-to-school season has a way of turning even the most organised family into a small logistics operation. There are uniforms to find, stationery to tick off, bags to buy, shoes to try on, and laptops to consider. Then there is the other half of the equation: parents returning from holidays and discovering that their own wardrobes, homes and fitness routines need a little attention too.

Across Landmark Group’s Back-to-School ranges, the shopping journey stretches well beyond the traditional school checklist. From children’s essentials to fashion, footwear, electronics, furniture, home accessories, fitness and even family entertainment, the idea is simple: get the family ready for the season without turning the exercise into a marathon across the city.

The thinking behind the season is rooted in experience. Landmark Group began its journey with Babyshop 53 years ago and, over the decades, has continually evolved its understanding of the changing needs of families, fine-tuning and tailoring its offerings to ensure customers leave happy and satisfied, says a spokesperson.

School shopping today is no longer confined to uniforms and books. It includes stationery and socks, shoes, school bags, desks and technology, and increasingly catering to students heading to colleges and universities as well. Price still matters, but parents are also looking at durability.

For families with younger children, Babyshop is clearly the first stop. It’s where the back-to-school journey begins at an age when a new school bag can feel almost as exciting as a new school itself.

The appeal of a one-stop retail ecosystem becomes particularly clear here. Parents can work through the essentials while children browse the exciting and novel colours, characters and styles. And this time there is a plethora of popular cartoon characters to choose from. Spiderman, Minecraft, Barbie and Little Kitty are still hugely popular, but equally, K-Pop’s Demon Hunters are fast flying off shelves, says the spokesperson.