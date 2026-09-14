Armani Hotel Dubai to reopen on this date after landmark transformation inside Burj Khalifa

Luxury landmark in Burj Khalifa to unveil revamped spaces by March 2027
Dubai: The world’s first Armani hotel, inside Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, will unveil its renovated ballroom and event spaces in January, ahead of a full reopening to guests in March 2027, Gulf News can reveal.
The re-opening comes on the heels of a major transformation, with the first phase of the renovation due to be unveiled in January 2027 and the hotel scheduled for a full reopening two months later.
The property, located inside Burj Khalifa, is undergoing an extensive renewal of its rooms and suites, dining venues, spa and fitness facilities, ballroom and event spaces, as well as its pool and outdoor areas.
Armani Hotel Dubai closed on April 1, 2026, for a full-scale refurbishment. The iconic hotel with classy interiors, which opened in 2010, was the first hotel personally envisioned and designed by Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani. The renovation is being positioned as an evolution of the property rather than a departure from its original identity.
The hotel said its design will continue to reflect Armani’s signature emphasis on understated elegance, refined materials and personalised service.
Existing Armani/Casa furnishings will also remain part of the interiors, maintaining a link with the original design concept as the spaces are updated.
The renewed hotel is expected to combine Armani’s Italian design sensibility with Dubai’s international character, while retaining the minimalist aesthetic associated with the property.
The transformation comes as the Armani Hotels brand continues to evolve its hospitality offering. Armani Hotel Dubai is one of the city's high-profile luxury properties, occupying floors within Burj Khalifa and forming part of the landmark's hospitality offering.
Further details on the renewed rooms, restaurants, spa and other guest facilities are expected to be announced ahead of the phased reopening.
Earlier this year, Hotelier had reported that Armani Hotel Dubai had closed for a full refurbishment, saying: “Beginning 1st April 2026, Armani Hotel Dubai will temporarily close to undergo a comprehensive, full-scale refurbishment.”
It added, “We will craft the next evolution of Armani hospitality, one that remains true to our iconic style, yet reimagined for the future, as we elevate every facet of the guest experience ahead of unveiling our renewed vision when we reopen in Q4 2026.”
The transformation is part of a wider refresh across Dubai’s luxury hospitality sector, with several of the city’s established hotel names investing in new-look interiors and guest experiences this year. Among them are Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Park Hyatt Dubai, The St Regis Dubai, The Palm and Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City.