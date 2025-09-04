Dubai : Giorgio Armani, the Italian designer whose minimalist vision of elegance redefined global fashion for more than half a century, has died. He was 90. He was also a staple in Dubai's luxury landscape. Think of any plush space in the UAE like the iconic Hotel Armani at the Burj Khalifa and Armani's stamps are all over it.

By 1975, he had launched his own label and within years was leading a revolution. His softly tailored jackets liberated men and women from rigid formality, marking a seismic shift in how the world dressed. “I felt that people should be able to look smart and feel comfortable at the same time,” he once said.

His shows were less about spectacle than subtlety. Evening gowns skimmed the body like whispers of tulle, while his menswear offered effortless nonchalance. “My design philosophy is based around the idea of timeless style, rather than the pursuit of passing trends,” he said.

Armani was often an early adopter — the first major designer to livestream his shows online in 2007, and one of the first to take a stand against ultra-thin models. He remained vocal about sustainability, weaving recycled and organic fabrics into his collections long before it was industry standard.

Reflecting on his life, Armani often credited his mother. “She used to say that if you wish to create beauty, only do what is necessary, and no more. That is a great lesson… by removing excess, you are left with something timeless.”

Armani was the last of fashion’s titans still at the helm of his house — a designer who steered his empire with consistency and conviction. His clothes became shorthand for modern sophistication, his name a symbol of quiet power.

