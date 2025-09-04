GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani, a favourite of the stars passes away

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Giorgio Armani - Italian designer
Giorgio Armani - Italian designer
SGP/Supplied

Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 "surrounded by his loved ones", his company said Thursday.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," it said in a statement.

The statement also read, Signor Armani, as he was respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefagitible to the end, he worked till his final days dedicating himself to the company, collections and many ongoing future projects.

"Over the years, Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along the journey, he has established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a loved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful, of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan," the statement read.

The funeral will be set up from Saturday September 6 to Sunday, September 7 and open from 9 am to 6pm. It will be held privately.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fashion

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From high-octane couture to playful contemporary lines, Dubai Fashion Week 2025 promises six days of sartorial storytelling, bold statements, and craftsmanship.

Dubai Fashion Week 2025: Dates, designers and more

3m read
15 Filipino icons who shaped the nation

15 Filipino icons who shaped the nation

8m read
The Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans' Alex migrant rescue ship carrying 46 migrants rescued off Libya coasts, docks in the port of Lampedusa, Sicily island, Italy, in a file photo.

20 dead in shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa

2m read
The development marks a further expansion of the Armani brand’s residential portfolio in the UAE, which already includes Armani Residences in Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

Ras Al Khaimah welcomes first-ever Armani villas

3m read