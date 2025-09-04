Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani, a favourite of the stars passes away
Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 "surrounded by his loved ones", his company said Thursday.
"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," it said in a statement.
The statement also read, Signor Armani, as he was respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefagitible to the end, he worked till his final days dedicating himself to the company, collections and many ongoing future projects.
"Over the years, Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along the journey, he has established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a loved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful, of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan," the statement read.
The funeral will be set up from Saturday September 6 to Sunday, September 7 and open from 9 am to 6pm. It will be held privately.
