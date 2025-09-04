Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

"Over the years, Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along the journey, he has established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a loved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful, of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan," the statement read.