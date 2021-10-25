Fashion powerhouse Giorgio Armani is the latest celebrity to receive the UAE golden visa, conferred by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Image Credit: Supplied

Fashion mogul Giorgio Armani is the latest recipient of the UAE golden visa, which has been bestowed upon a number of noted celebrities in recent months.

Armani was conferred the UAE golden visa by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in a ceremony held at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Al Jafaliya.

The golden visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 and grants a 10-year residency in recognition of special contributions to the country. The honour is granted to investors and entrepreneurs, as well as special talents in a variety of fields from science to entertainment, sports, academia and philanthropy.

The visa is also granted for 10 years to accomplished creative talent in the fields of literature, culture, fine arts, performing arts, and design, as well as those in the heritage, history and knowledge-related sectors as well as intellectual and creative industries.

In recent months, several celebrities have been bestowed the golden visa, including Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, South Indian powerhouses Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulque Salman and Siddique, along with veteran singer KS Chitra.

Armani is one of the most famous faces in the world of fashion, having dressed UK royals, Hollywood glitterati, along with Bollywood and Arab stars. Born in 1934, the iconic clothing designer spearheads the Armani empire, which encompasses restaurants and hotels, including the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa.

Launching his fashion house with his business partner Sergio Galeotti in 1975, the company’s first collection — a men’s clothing line — debuted that year. Armani launched a women’s collection the following year.

