Dubai’s most recognisable hotel, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, is preparing to undergo its first major restoration since opening in 1999, marking a new chapter in the landmark’s history.

Owned by Jumeirah Group, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding, the hotel said the project is designed to preserve one of the emirate’s most iconic symbols for future generations, while maintaining its global reputation for luxury. The phased restoration, expected to last around 18 months, will focus on enhancing interiors and safeguarding the building’s distinctive character.