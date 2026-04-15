Dubai’s sail-shaped landmark hotel will be restored in phases while preserving heritage
Dubai: Dubai’s most recognisable hotel, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, is set to undergo its first major restoration programme since opening in 1999.
The hotel, owned by Jumeirah Group - a subsidiary of Dubai Holding, said the renovation is aimed at preserving one of the emirate’s most famous symbols for future generations.
Jumeirah announced on Tuesday that the dhow sail-shaped hotel — long regarded as an emblem of Dubai’s global luxury tourism ambitions — will begin a phased restoration expected to last around 18 months.
The work will focus on carefully conserving and enhancing the property’s distinctive interiors, while maintaining uninterrupted standards of luxury hospitality, the hotel group said in a statement.
The project will be led by acclaimed French interior architect Tristan Auer, chosen after what Jumeirah described as a rigorous selection process. Auer is known internationally for restoring celebrated heritage properties including Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.
"Renowned for his refined approach to restoration, his work reflects a deep respect for heritage, craftmanship and detail that brings a contemporary sensibility to timeless spaces," said Jumeirah.
Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah, said the restoration is about more than upgrading a hotel building.
“Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship and enduring excellence,” he said.
“For the last 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards that distinguish it from any other hotel in the world. This restoration programme marks a new chapter in the story of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.”
Since its launch, the Burj Al Arab has become one of the most photographed buildings in the world. It also helped redefine luxury hospitality in the region by pioneering personalised butler service and setting new standards in ultra-premium guest experiences.
Auer said the commission carries both prestige and responsibility.
“Being entrusted with the very first restoration of a property of this calibre in Dubai — the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, a timeless icon of the region — is a profound privilege,” he said.
“To carry forward, with the utmost dedication, the legacy of such an extraordinary landmark is both an honour and a responsibility.”
The hotel currently houses 198 luxury suites and is known for its decadent interiors featuring marble, gold leaf and Swarovski crystal detailing.
Over the years, it has become not only a flagship property for Jumeirah, part of Dubai Holding, but also a global ambassador for Dubai’s luxury tourism brand.
The restoration reflects Dubai’s wider effort to preserve modern architectural icons as the city matures, ensuring landmarks such as Burj Al Arab remain relevant while retaining their original character.