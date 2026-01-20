GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Holding buys Jumeirah Mallorca, expands European hotel portfolio

Deal extends European hospitality footprint, strengthening its international portfolio

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Dubai Holding has acquired the five-star Jumeirah Mallorca hotel in Spain, extending its European hospitality footprint and strengthening its international portfolio.

The diversified investment group said its hospitality arm, Dubai Holding Hospitality, purchased the property from German real estate investor Deka Immobilien. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The luxury resort, located in Port de Sóller on Mallorca’s northwest coast, will continue to operate under the Jumeirah brand, Dubai Holding’s flagship hotel company.

The deal lifts Dubai Holding Hospitality’s ownership portfolio to 34 hotels and resorts worldwide, including five Jumeirah properties across Europe.

Key expansion

The Mallorca acquisition fits into Dubai Holding’s wider strategy of targeting high-quality international assets to build a diversified, long-term hospitality portfolio.

You are seeing Dubai Holding concentrate on established leisure destinations as it grows outside the Middle East.

Jumeirah already operates hotels in: London, Capri, and Geneva, with Jumeirah Le Richemond set to open. Mallorca now joins that European lineup.

Dubai Holding said it plans to invest in upgrading the hotel’s offering, aiming to position the asset as one of Jumeirah’s flagship Mediterranean destinations.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said the acquisition strengthens the group’s global hospitality platform and supports long-term value creation.

He said the company remains focused on disciplined growth, portfolio optimisation, and sustainable performance across international markets.

Portfolio scale

Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio includes luxury hotels, resorts, and food and beverage operations.

Its brands and assets include: Jumeirah, with 29 properties worldwide, Bvlgari Hotel Dubai, and portfolio of premium dining concepts. The group invests across more than 30 countries.

European resort assets continue to attract global capital as operators seek stable, high-end destinations with year-round demand.

Mallorca remains one of the Mediterranean’s strongest leisure markets, supported by international tourism, limited prime coastal supply, and growing luxury travel spending.

