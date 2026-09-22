Aquaventure After Dark, Real Madrid in Dubai and free yoga: Your mid-week plans

From a EuroLeague opener at Coca-Cola Arena to free yoga and a Dh55 pastry break
Dubai: The week is half done, and there's still time to fit something in before the weekend.
This list covers a EuroLeague opener at Coca-Cola Arena, a free yoga class in DIFC, a Hatta day pass that ends with the month, a day's work somewhere other than your living room, two lunch and coffee breaks in Downtown, and a new Hindi family film. Leading it is the return of Aquaventure After Dark, for anyone planning ahead.
Dubai is observing an official mourning period until Wednesday 30 September, during which live entertainment events are typically cancelled. It's worth checking with each organiser before heading out this week.
The waterpark's night-time edition returns next month, and it's one to book early.
For one night, Aquaventure World becomes an evening event, split across three areas. Torrent Beach hosts the headline performance, Neptune Tower gets a production of lights, lasers, flame effects and giant LED screens, and there's a competition zone for group challenges with prizes. Trident Tower is set aside as a space for emerging sounds and guest activations.
For the first time, After Dark can be added to a Day Pass. Add-on ticket holders move to a dedicated area on Aquaventure Beach once the day session ends, before the evening event begins.
The early bird price has now closed, so standard pricing applies.
When: Friday 9 October, 8pm to midnight
Where: Aquaventure World, Atlantis, The Palm
Price: Dh310 at the gate, Dh149 for Annual and Season Pass holders at the gate. Ages 13 and over
Dubai Basketball opens its second EuroLeague season at home on Thursday, against one of the most decorated clubs in Europe.
The fixture has an edge. Real Madrid beat Dubai 98-95 in overtime just days ago, in the EuroLeague SuperCup semi-final at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena. Last season, Dubai lost 107-93 in Madrid, then beat the Spanish side 93-85 at Coca-Cola Arena.
Doors open 90 minutes before tip-off.
When: Thursday 24 September, 8pm tip-off, doors 6.30pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk
Price: Dh75 to Dh2,090
On the last Wednesday of every month, DIFC hosts a free yoga class outdoors, under The Gate.
Sessions begin with a meditation, then move through a series of poses before closing with reflection and setting intentions. Everyone leaves with a small goodie bag from YOFit and its partners.
When: Wednesday 30 September, 7pm
Where: The Gate, DIFC
Price: Free
For a mid-week escape out of the city, JA Hatta Fort Hotel's day pass is available until the end of the month.
The pass gives all-day access to two swimming pools and the resort's recreation facilities, plus a choice of poolside dining or the indoor restaurants. There's also an animal discovery zone. Padel, archery and horse riding can be added at extra cost.
The full price is redeemable on food and drinks, so the entry fee goes towards lunch.
When: Until 30 September
Where: JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta
Price: Dh100 per person, fully redeemable on food and drinks
If working from home has run its course this week, The H Dubai is offering four tiers of workday packages, aimed at professionals, creatives and digital nomads.
The Work Hub Pass costs Dh75 and includes the co-working space, high-speed Wi-Fi, and unlimited tea and coffee. Work Hub Plus adds a business lunch at Eat & Meat for Dh100. The Work & Reset package, at Dh125, includes a 15-minute neck and shoulder massage. Work Hub Executive, at Dh300, moves everything into a private guestroom converted into an office.
Once the laptop closes, The Gallery Lounge is serving afternoon tea daily, with a choice of three menus: Classic, Arabic or Matcha. The spread ranges from smoked salmon crostini and golden raisin scones to camel milk muhalabia, pistachio baklawa and matcha bites, with unlimited teas.
When: Work From H throughout September; afternoon tea daily, 2pm to 6pm
Where: The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road
Price: Work packages from Dh75; afternoon tea from Dh149 per person or Dh225 per pair
For a shorter pause, The Patisserie at Address Dubai Mall is pairing its signature pastries with a choice of coffee or tea.
It runs daily through most of the day, so it works as a mid-afternoon stop between errands or meetings.
When: Daily, 11am to 7pm
Where: The Patisserie, Address Dubai Mall
Price: Dh55 per person
Next door, Al Bayt Lounge at Palace Downtown is running a set business lunch with an Arabian-inspired menu until the end of the month.
There are two options. The two-course menu includes a starter and a main. The three-course menu adds dessert.
When: Until 30 September, 1pm to 4pm
Where: Al Bayt Lounge, Palace Downtown
Price: Dh90 for two courses, Dh110 for three courses
For a mid-week film, Ohh My Dog is a Hindi family film written and directed by Amit Rai, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai and Pawan Malhotra, along with canine actors Oscar and Bruno.
It follows two rescue stories running side by side. In Assam, a young boy named Apu sets out to rescue his dog Momo after he's kidnapped. In Bihar, a street dog named Oscar sets off to find his missing human companion.
More than 250 dogs appear in the film, which reached the UAE after its theatrical release in India.
When: Now showing
Where: Reel Cinemas, VOX Cinemas and Star Cinemas across the UAE
Price: Standard cinema ticket prices
City Centre Mirdif's chef-led food hall is now fully open, with 10 concepts under one roof.
Two of them hold MICHELIN Bib Gourmand recognition: Bait Maryam, Chef Salam Daqqaq's Levantine kitchen, and REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Chef Reif Othman's open-kitchen grill. The newest arrivals are Anara, serving Indian food from MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur; Ying Ji Dim Sum, with handmade dim sum and pulled noodles from Chef Lin Deshan; and Slab, a global street food counter from Chef Omar Rodrigues.
Also in the line-up are Roman pizza from Gabriele Bonci at Bonci, all-day Emirati food and speciality coffee at ATHAR by the Qlab, and sweet stops The Matcha Tokyo, My Cookie Dough and Beurre.
When: Open now
Where: Chef's Society, City Centre Mirdif
Price: Varies by restaurant