GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Aquaventure After Dark, Real Madrid in Dubai and free yoga: Your mid-week plans

From a EuroLeague opener at Coca-Cola Arena to free yoga and a Dh55 pastry break

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Aquaventure After Dark, Real Madrid in Dubai and free yoga: Your mid-week plans

Dubai: The week is half done, and there's still time to fit something in before the weekend.

This list covers a EuroLeague opener at Coca-Cola Arena, a free yoga class in DIFC, a Hatta day pass that ends with the month, a day's work somewhere other than your living room, two lunch and coffee breaks in Downtown, and a new Hindi family film. Leading it is the return of Aquaventure After Dark, for anyone planning ahead.

Dubai is observing an official mourning period until Wednesday 30 September, during which live entertainment events are typically cancelled. It's worth checking with each organiser before heading out this week.

1. Aquaventure After Dark is back

The waterpark's night-time edition returns next month, and it's one to book early.

For one night, Aquaventure World becomes an evening event, split across three areas. Torrent Beach hosts the headline performance, Neptune Tower gets a production of lights, lasers, flame effects and giant LED screens, and there's a competition zone for group challenges with prizes. Trident Tower is set aside as a space for emerging sounds and guest activations.

For the first time, After Dark can be added to a Day Pass. Add-on ticket holders move to a dedicated area on Aquaventure Beach once the day session ends, before the evening event begins.

The early bird price has now closed, so standard pricing applies.

When: Friday 9 October, 8pm to midnight

Where: Aquaventure World, Atlantis, The Palm

Price: Dh310 at the gate, Dh149 for Annual and Season Pass holders at the gate. Ages 13 and over

2. Dubai Basketball vs Real Madrid

Dubai Basketball opens its second EuroLeague season at home on Thursday, against one of the most decorated clubs in Europe.

The fixture has an edge. Real Madrid beat Dubai 98-95 in overtime just days ago, in the EuroLeague SuperCup semi-final at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena. Last season, Dubai lost 107-93 in Madrid, then beat the Spanish side 93-85 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Doors open 90 minutes before tip-off.

When: Thursday 24 September, 8pm tip-off, doors 6.30pm

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

Price: Dh75 to Dh2,090

3. Free open-air yoga at DIFC

On the last Wednesday of every month, DIFC hosts a free yoga class outdoors, under The Gate.

Sessions begin with a meditation, then move through a series of poses before closing with reflection and setting intentions. Everyone leaves with a small goodie bag from YOFit and its partners.

When: Wednesday 30 September, 7pm

Where: The Gate, DIFC

Price: Free

4. A day pass in Hatta

For a mid-week escape out of the city, JA Hatta Fort Hotel's day pass is available until the end of the month.

The pass gives all-day access to two swimming pools and the resort's recreation facilities, plus a choice of poolside dining or the indoor restaurants. There's also an animal discovery zone. Padel, archery and horse riding can be added at extra cost.

The full price is redeemable on food and drinks, so the entry fee goes towards lunch.

When: Until 30 September

Where: JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta

Price: Dh100 per person, fully redeemable on food and drinks

5. Work from The H, then stay for tea

If working from home has run its course this week, The H Dubai is offering four tiers of workday packages, aimed at professionals, creatives and digital nomads.

The Work Hub Pass costs Dh75 and includes the co-working space, high-speed Wi-Fi, and unlimited tea and coffee. Work Hub Plus adds a business lunch at Eat & Meat for Dh100. The Work & Reset package, at Dh125, includes a 15-minute neck and shoulder massage. Work Hub Executive, at Dh300, moves everything into a private guestroom converted into an office.

Once the laptop closes, The Gallery Lounge is serving afternoon tea daily, with a choice of three menus: Classic, Arabic or Matcha. The spread ranges from smoked salmon crostini and golden raisin scones to camel milk muhalabia, pistachio baklawa and matcha bites, with unlimited teas.

When: Work From H throughout September; afternoon tea daily, 2pm to 6pm

Where: The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Price: Work packages from Dh75; afternoon tea from Dh149 per person or Dh225 per pair

6. A pastry and coffee break at Address Dubai Mall

For a shorter pause, The Patisserie at Address Dubai Mall is pairing its signature pastries with a choice of coffee or tea.

It runs daily through most of the day, so it works as a mid-afternoon stop between errands or meetings.

When: Daily, 11am to 7pm

Where: The Patisserie, Address Dubai Mall

Price: Dh55 per person

7. A set business lunch at Palace Downtown

Next door, Al Bayt Lounge at Palace Downtown is running a set business lunch with an Arabian-inspired menu until the end of the month.

There are two options. The two-course menu includes a starter and a main. The three-course menu adds dessert.

When: Until 30 September, 1pm to 4pm

Where: Al Bayt Lounge, Palace Downtown

Price: Dh90 for two courses, Dh110 for three courses

8. Ohh My Dog in cinemas

For a mid-week film, Ohh My Dog is a Hindi family film written and directed by Amit Rai, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai and Pawan Malhotra, along with canine actors Oscar and Bruno.

It follows two rescue stories running side by side. In Assam, a young boy named Apu sets out to rescue his dog Momo after he's kidnapped. In Bihar, a street dog named Oscar sets off to find his missing human companion.

More than 250 dogs appear in the film, which reached the UAE after its theatrical release in India.

When: Now showing

Where: Reel Cinemas, VOX Cinemas and Star Cinemas across the UAE

Price: Standard cinema ticket prices

9. Eat your way through Chef's Society in Mirdif

City Centre Mirdif's chef-led food hall is now fully open, with 10 concepts under one roof.

Two of them hold MICHELIN Bib Gourmand recognition: Bait Maryam, Chef Salam Daqqaq's Levantine kitchen, and REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Chef Reif Othman's open-kitchen grill. The newest arrivals are Anara, serving Indian food from MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur; Ying Ji Dim Sum, with handmade dim sum and pulled noodles from Chef Lin Deshan; and Slab, a global street food counter from Chef Omar Rodrigues.

Also in the line-up are Roman pizza from Gabriele Bonci at Bonci, all-day Emirati food and speciality coffee at ATHAR by the Qlab, and sweet stops The Matcha Tokyo, My Cookie Dough and Beurre.

When: Open now

Where: Chef's Society, City Centre Mirdif

Price: Varies by restaurant

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From Dh1,890 perks to a hidden Dh31,000 cheque: Inside Season 31 VIP packs

Global Village VIP Packs: What’s inside — and Dh31,000?

3m read
The exceptional experience aimed to bring joy to her heart and introduce her to the police work environment and smart services up close.

Dubai Police fulfils young girl's wish at Hatta station

2m read
From old Dubai icons to the newest openings

From old Dubai icons to the newest openings

8m read
Dubai-based Nepali expat Shyam Ghimire

How a Nepali expat built his dream career in Dubai

5m read