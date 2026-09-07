From old Dubai icons to the newest openings

Scalini Dubai hardly needs introducing to anyone who has spent a decade eating their way along Sheikh Zayed Road, but as of this September, it earnt a second look. The beloved trattoria has reopened after a full renovation, and to its credit, nothing of its old warmth has been sacrificed for the refresh. What's changed is the register: a more Mediterranean design language, all blue-and-yellow tonework, striped fabrics and a veranda that borrows its shade and citrus trees from the Amalfi Coast. Executive Chef Francesco Cortorillo's menu keeps faith with the ingredient-forward Sicilian tradition - a red prawn crudo bright with white grape vinegar, a tableside beef tartare, a Nerano-style linguine finished with fried zucchini and Provolone del Monaco. Same soul, sharper edit, and we can’t get enough of it.